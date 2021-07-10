Kahan named Yale . head women’s tennis coach





DURHAM, NC Former Blue Devil and graduated in 2015 Rachel Kahan has been named the Swensen-McMahon Head Coach of Women’s Tennis at Yale. Kahan joins Yale after spending four seasons at Middlebury College, where she led the Panthers to two semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. Kahan was an assistant coach at Middlebury for a season before taking over as interim head coach in July 2017 and full-time head coach in the spring of 2018. “What an absolutely wonderful hire to both the women’s tennis program and the entire Yale community,” said head coach Jamie Ashworth . “Rachel’s passion, drive and dedication in everything she does will be contagious to everyone around her. Throughout her playing career at Duke and her coaching career at Middlebury, she has shown that her love and knowledge of the game is second to none. The level of dedication to better herself and those around her that she brings to the courts on a daily basis will bring incredible benefits to all current and future Bulldog tennis players, the team will quickly learn that they have a coach who is extremely knowledgeable dedicated and focused on the task ahead. They will no doubt leave Yale as not only better tennis players, but better people. I couldn’t be happier for Rachel and for the Yale family.” Kahan entered the scene as a freshman at Duke, recording one of the best individual seasons in program history during the 2010-11 campaign. The 2011 ACC Freshman of the Year, she set a record 28-0 in singles and 31-1 in doubles, en route to an All-ACC roster. To date, Kahan remains the program record holder in consecutive singles wins at 30. The native of Unionville, Conn., amassed a career singles record of 96-27 and a doubles record of 60-37. Kahan helped the Blue Devils to the 2014 National Indoor Championship, a semifinal in the 2012 NCAA tournament, two regular-season ACC titles, and the 2012 ACC Championship. For more information on Duke women’s tennis, follow the Blue Devils on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching for “https://goduke.com/news/2021/7/10/DukeWTEN”. #Good week

