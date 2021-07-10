After a long wait, this Singapore sailor is ready to compete with the best in the Olympics

SINGAPORE: At sea it’s often just the wind, the water and the waiting.

The clock is ticking, the boats bob and the sailors stand still. They wait, for they need circumstances that are in their favour.

For other athletes, patience is a virtue. But for sailors it is a necessity.

It’s probably the only sport that (competitors) have to wait this long for, explains 24-year-old Ryan Lo.

Too quiet? You are told to wait. Too windy? You are told to wait.

Sometimes on the water. Other times, on land.

During a competition in Spain, Lo spent a total of 11 hours on the water from entering the water until returning to shore. All he could clock was one race in the time it could have lasted three.

There are many things that can delay our races, he added with a laugh. There are cases where we wait all day and nothing happens.

But for Lo, waiting for hours is second nature, especially since he’s been waiting much longer for the biggest race of his life.

A FAMILY ISSUE

One of Los’ earliest memories of the sport was being out at sea with his family. That boat was piloted by his half-sister Man Yi.

I can’t really remember how I felt when I first started sailing. (But) I remember going on my sister’s boat when I was young. I remember it was pretty fun, Lo recalled.

The sweet-natured Lo picked up the sport at age seven, as it was offered as a co-curricular activity (CCA) at his elementary school. By this time, his siblings were already sailing competitively.

The first year was just pretty much just learning the basics… and then the second year, if I’m not mistaken, I wasn’t much into sailing, he said.

So I did other things like table tennis, Chinese orchestra – I absolutely didn’t like that – and a few other sports.”

But it was the taste of the competition that drew him back in.

It wasn’t until I started competing in group three that I really started to enjoy it and got more interested in sailing, he explained.

Since then I guess you can say I never looked back and just moved on.

By the time he was in Primary Four, Lo had already represented Singapore in overseas competitions in the Optimist class, where a smaller sailboat is used by children.

Man Yi, who also won gold in the Laser Radial event at the 2005 SEA Games, and Los half-brother Jun Hao, who won silver at the 2007 SEA Games, served as inspiration that Lo could one day compete at the highest level.

I was definitely inspired to follow in their footsteps and (they) were my benchmarks and I hoped to repeat similar goals at the SEA Games, Lo said.

I’ve been through what they’ve been through, so they understand what it’s like and what it felt like.



Singaporean sailor Ryan Lo won gold in the men’s laser standard at the SEA Games on December 7, 2019. (Photo: SNOC)

Man Yi would later represent Singapore at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

I’m pretty sure I was pretty proud (of her). I feel like I talked about it with my friends, but at that age I probably didn’t understand that much.

The weight of all these events, the prestige, it really started for me later in my teenage life.

At the age of 13, Lo took part in his first Asian Games and took bronze in the boys’ Optimist competition.

At that time we had a good Optimist team, a good set up and we were very serious … in terms of our approach to training and competition compared to other people from other countries of our age and other sailors, Lo remembers herself.

For us it was not so much about having fun and more about trying to go to events and do well and perform. We had the expectation to perform what we were capable of at the time.

As he got older, the biggest challenge for Lo was transitioning to the adult level.

Transitioning from youth to senior is a really big leap for everyone, and I felt I had to start from scratch (every time) because you have guys who are 10, 20 years older than you competing at the same level, he added. ready.

TRAINING PRIVATE RYAN

His National Service (NS) stint brought new challenges, which he successfully navigated.

While most soldiers at Sembawang Camp may have dreamed of going out for a weekend, Saturdays and Sundays had different meanings for Private Ryan Lo.

It was his time to get out on the water.

This was because he set himself a goal before enlisting – he would try to make it to Tokyo 2020.

During the NS I was already training as much as possible. So my campaign started way back in 2016 when I joined the military, explains Lo, who was an amphibious vehicle technician during his military days.

I went through NS trying to do as much as I could outside of NS to improve in the areas I could master to help my sailing. So that once I was done with my NS, I would be in the best shape possible.

Training sessions were vital almost every weekday to enable him to do physical conditioning and gym work, while the weekends were reserved for training on the water.



Ryan Lo after taking bronze at the 2018 Asian Games (Photo: Sport Singapore/Feline Lim)



We would have normal working hours like 7:30am to 5:30am or 6. And when I booked I went straight to the (Singapore) Sports Institute and did my gym or cardio, he recalled.

It wasn’t always easy.

There were times when I got frustrated – quite a few times and a bit down to see other sailors I was competing with my age group transitioning (to the next level) and competing with the other guys. I saw other sailors around the world competing while I was at home in Singapore and unable to compete,” Lo recalls.

“But I knew what my goal was, which was the Olympics, and I just tried to do everything I could.

To further strengthen his preparations, Lo decided to postpone his university studies for two years until the Olympics.

I had quite a bit of catching up to do, I didn’t really have to think about it – I knew I had to focus on sailing full time, on my Olympic campaign, if I wanted a chance to qualify, he explained.

It was a no-brainer for me to take the two years off NS to focus full-time on Tokyo, with the intention of starting my uni right after Tokyo 2020.

After completing his NS in July 2018, Los had his first chance at qualifying for Tokyo at the World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark. But he could only finish 79th.

Later that year came the Asian Games. Lo took bronze, but failed to secure the only qualifying place for the Olympics.

I knew I could have ended up better than what I did, but it is what it is.

After the 2019 World Championships in Japan, where he failed to reach the standard again, Lo had another qualifying opportunity – the Asian Sailing Championships in March 2020.

However, the match was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knowing you still haven’t qualified, the stress of trying to qualify lingers in your head. That wasn’t a nice feeling to have, Lo said.

READ:Sailing: Singapore’s Ryan Lo and Amanda Ng qualify for Tokyo Olympics after Mussanah Open wins

It was very insecure. We didn’t even know it would be April – they only confirmed it three weeks before, no sooner than that, before the start.

But Lo delivered quite a bit at the Mussanah Open in Oman earlier this year. He dominated the competition and secured his spot in the Olympics.

But that was only a step towards a greater goal.

Ultimately, the ultimate goal is not to qualify. Ultimately, I want to do well in the Olympics, qualifying is part of the process, Lo said.

I want to go to the Olympics and give the best chance I have – not just go there and compete and make up for the numbers, I want to do my best and give the rest of the sailors a run for their money.



Singapore’s Ryan Lo took the bronze medal on the final day of the sailing competition at the 2018 Asian Games (Photo: Sport Singapore)

I ALWAYS TRY THE BEST I CAN BE

In Tokyo there will be an extra challenge: the sweltering summer heat.

I think the biggest challenge for any sailor out there will be the weather, the heat. So based on our past experience at this time (of the year), it will be very hot in Japan, hot and humid, said Lo, who competed in an Olympic testing event at the same venue in 2019.

Lo believes all that waiting has been beneficial.

Postponing the Olympics has helped me a lot in my progress as a sailor. Both physically and (my) technique, he said.

While the results don’t really show the whole, full picture, but based on recent results, (there’s) definitely an improvement over previous years, definitely a big step forward.

Now, older, stronger and wiser, he returns to Japan.

(There is) some satisfaction that I made it and I am there (with) the top sailors, the top athletes in the world, explained Lo, who is currently tenth in the world in the Laser Standard class.

But at the same time, I’m also there to do my job and hopefully make the country proud.

Given how long it took him to get to Tokyo, it’s unlikely that Lo’s focus will be deterred by the wait time he faces on the waters of Enoshima.

After all, when it comes to being patient, he’s been practicing for a lifetime.