Remaining Three CCA Coaches, Revised Two-Day City Cricket Tournament Schedule Announced – Sports





Published on July 10, 2021 10:13 PM

To encourage positive and results-oriented cricket, first innings are limited to 75 overs

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced the remaining three City Cricket Associations coaches and also confirmed the revised schedule of the two-day City Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22. According to the revised schedule, the matches under the jurisdiction of the Balochistan Cricket Association will start on July 24, while the matches in Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh stage will kick off on July 16. The north leg event kicks off on July 27.

The updated event schedule is also available here on the PCB corporate website. As for the coaches, and following last week’s announcement of the Central Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CCA coaches, which are available here, the PCB has announced the appointments of 13 Balochistan CCA sides, 11 Northern CCA sides and 14 Southern Punjab CCA sides after approval confirmed by the appropriate CA chairmen. Following a player performance review, which was part of the team selection process, some changes have been made to the 93 squads and the updated squad list is available here. The two-day intercity tournament is a pathway for the selection of the Cricket Association sides for the four-day first-class, non-first-class three-day, 50-over and 20-over competitions in the PCB Domestic 2021-22 season, which kicks off in September . According to the event format, each match will last two days with 100 overs to be bowled each day in seven hours and 20 minutes of play with a two-hour break from 1200-1400. To encourage positive and results-oriented cricket, first innings are limited to 75 overs per side and no bowler may bowl more than 15 overs per inning. The following are the 38 coaches of City Cricket Associations Balochistan – Sabir Hayatan (CCA Gwadar), Abdul Haq (CCA Jaffarabad), Ahmer Aziz (CCA Khuzdar), Syed Irfanullah (CCA Killa Abdullah), Barkat Ali (CCA Lasbela), Sher Hassan Jogazai (CCA Loralai), Qamardin (CCA Naseerabad) , Aslam Sheikh (CCA Noshki), Hammal Abdul Wahab (CCA Panjgur), Azizullah Khan (CCA Pishin), Arun Lal (CCA Quetta), Amanullah Dehpal (CCA Sibi) and Abdul Quddus (CCA Turbat) Northern – Yasir Ali (CCA Attock), Mohammad Naeem (CCA Bagh), Mujahid Hameed (CCA Chakwal), Asadullah Samar Sumari (CCA Gilgit Baltistan), Stephen John (CCA Islamabad), Saad Altaf (CCA Jhelum), Shoaib Ahmed Minhas (CCA ) Kotli), Raheel Majeed (CCA Mirpur), Ateeq ur Rehman (CCA Muzaffarabad), Haseeb Azam (CCA Poonch) and Jawad Hameed Haq (CCA Rawalpindi) South Punjab – Ansar Jawed (CCA Bahawalnagar), Rehan Rafeeq (CCA Bahawalpur), Aamir Atta (CCA DG Khan), Masood Anwar (CCA Khanewal), Zaka Ur Rasheed (CCA Layyah), Hammad Tariq (CCA Lodhran), Mohammad Saleem Shahzad (CCA ) Multan), Mohammad Muddassir (CCA Muzafargarh), Zulfiqar Babar (CCA Okara), Raja Arshad Hayat (CCA Pakpatan), Azher Shafeeq (CCA Rahimyar Khan), Bilal Rana (CCA Rajanpur), Saleem Elahi (CCA Sahiwal) and Mohammad Hanif Kashif (CCA Vehari).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://dunyanews.tv/en/Sports/610098-Remaining-CCA-coaches-city-cricket-tournament-schedule-announced The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos