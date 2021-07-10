State tournament accepted for high school tennis





For years, the Long Island Championship was the ultimate goal for tennis teams in Nassau and Suffolk. But starting this school year, they can dream a little bigger. A state tournament has been established for both boys and girls and will consist of four regional finalists in both Division I (entries of 600 or more) and Division II (registrations of 599 or less). It will be held on a different weekend than the individual state tournament. The winner of the Long Island Championship determines the southern representative and plays in the final four at the National Tennis Center in Vlissingen. “This will really motivate all the boys and girls playing tennis on Long Island,” said Shai Fisher, Nassau girls’ tennis coordinator and head coach of Syosset’s boys and girls teams. “They’re finally getting a chance to move beyond Long Island and into a state semifinal.” The matches in the Division I tournament will consist of four individual singles and three doubles matches for the boys, while the girls will consist of three singles and four doubles. In Division II, both boys and girls play a best-of-five consisting of three singles and two doubles. Regular season matches in Suffolk are currently played with four singles and three doubles for both boys and girls, but Suffolk will adopt the state tournament format starting in the county tournament. Subscribe to Newsday’s high school sports newsletter Newsday’s weekly newsletter takes you on the field and into the Long Island high school sports scene. By clicking Sign Up, you agree to our privacy policy. Suffolk will adjust the regular season alignment to that of the state tournament. Division I will consist of 39 major schools, divided into an east and west division to help with travel considerations, said boys and girls coordinator Mark Mensch. The small schools will compete in Division II. They will also determine the ranking of each division, similar to football and lacrosse, to narrow the skills gap between some schools. “It’s a great opportunity for more kids to experience the state championship,” Mensch said. “And for the smaller schools that wouldn’t compete with the bigger schools, a different group of teams can qualify to win a state title.” Nassau will maintain its skills-based conference alignment and has not yet decided whether they will change the format of the individual games once the playoffs begin, Fisher said. They have a 14-team tournament in Division I and a six-team tournament in Division II. “This will bring even more enthusiasm for the sport to the teams that really want to take it to the next level,” said Fisher. “It creates a lot of positive energy.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsday.com/sports/high-school/tennis/nysphsaa-state-tennis-tournament-1.50302279 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos