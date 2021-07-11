Potential NHL buyouts for the Penguins to watch

The NHL’s buyout window opened 24 hours on Wednesday night after the Tampa Bay Lightning lifted the Stanley Cup. Starting late Thursday, NHL teams can swallow hard and then spend millions of dollars on a player to stop playing for them. Last season, the Pittsburgh Penguins used that buyout option on (trigger warning) Jack Johnson. Also this summer many big names waver.

And several players matching the Pittsburgh Penguins with rescue deals.

Before you say that the players on the buyout are old, or washed up, or just not good, remember that Jeff Carter was only four months ago. Carter was thought to be playing out the remaining days of his career, and the R-word (retirement) was used.

What a difference a new, fresh and vibrant situation made to him, huh? Carter has scored 15 goals in 23 games with the Penguins, the regular season and the playoffs combined. The big center was arguably the only consistent goal-scoring threat in the Penguins’ first-round loss to the New York Islanders.

So, “Oh, he’s ready” isn’t always true, and there will be bargain basement contract opportunities for players who — with a new home — can definitely help the Pittsburgh Penguins.

No, James Neal is not one of those players, although he will likely be an Edmonton Oilers buyout victim this weekend. For Penguins fans who have always yearned for Neal’s return, his career has been bone dry. Neal scored 19 goals in 2019-20, but 11 of them came in a span of 15 games. If he removes that deficit, he has scored just 20 goals in the past three seasons. Worse yet, he’s had a few new homes, but he looks like a finished player.

Dallas goalkeeper Ben Bishop is on some potential buyout lists, but he won’t be on our list either. Bishop missed this season due to a torn meniscus and setback during rehab. If he becomes a free agent or is exposed to the Kraken, expect Seattle to bust him or another team to show him great respect (read: $$$$).

However, there are a few others that could be interesting recoveries. So in no particular order:

Potential NHL Buyouts That Can Help Penguins

3. Martin Jones

Jones, 31, was once a much sought-after goalkeeper that the LA Kings were unwilling to trade for their rival San Jose Sharks. So the Boston Bruins ducked in, acquired Jones for a hot minute, then sent him off to San Jose for a win. Penguins fans may also remember Martin Jones in the 2016 Stanley Cup final.

However, Jones’ career has come to a head, along with a few more players in teal. In each of the last three seasons, Jones’ rescue rate has been 0.896.

That’s under Matt Murray.

New voices, new environment, maybe a slightly better team would help Jones. A backup goalkeeper for the Penguins with playoff wins. It makes sense if it’s on the table. Jones has 32 playoff wins in just four playoff runs. That is much more than Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith combined (2).

2. Zach Parise

Call me crazy. There is still hockey left in Parise, which became a healthy scratch for the Minnesota Wild during the regular season and the playoffs.

He and Ryan Suter signed those ridiculous 13-year contracts nine years ago.

Former Penguins GM Jim Rutherford is said to have kicked around Suter of Parise in recent seasons. Now former Penguins assistant GM Bill Guerin, who masterfully transforms Minnesota while also making the playoffs, must call on Parise.

Parise’s time seems to be up, but four more years is a lot to swallow. IF, if, if Minnesota buys out Parise, according to the… buyout calculator at PuckPedia.com, they will be hammered in years two through four with cap hits over $6 million ($6.3 million, $7.1 million, and $7.1 million, respectively),

But that’s Guerin’s problem.

Parise, 36, is an LW who has scored 18 points (7-11-18) in 45 games this season. Should Seattle pick an LW from the Penguins roster, Parise is something to consider on a minimum deal. Maybe Carter bottled some of that water from the Fountain of Youth.

1. Paul Byron

A sloppy third- or fourth-line LW who can commit a foul and score a few in the playoffs? Byron won’t be the off-season splash, and he certainly isn’t meeting the Penguins’ need for size. Byron is only 5 feet-9,163 pounds. But he has a sloppiness that could be a good fit for Mike Sullivan, who is strapped in behind the Penguins couch.

Injuries have hampered Byron, 32, for the past two seasons, but the Montreal Canadiens deputy captain has played all 22 playoff games with six points (3-3-6).

Unknown: Erik Johnson

Johnson would be top of my list, except he missed most of this season due to a concussion and concussion symptoms. He played just four games this season.

When healthy, he is a legitimate top four right-back with a top pair pedigree. It makes sense that the Colorado Avalanche Johnson would use LTIR and use that money to sign their high-profile RFAs like Cale Makar. However, Johnson’s NMC will force Colorado to burn a protected spot on Johnson.

Johnson is not currently on the injured list, meaning he could appear on the NHL buyout list. He would be an ideal player for the Pittsburgh Penguins, if he were healthy, but he would also fit in well with many other teams.