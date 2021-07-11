It has changed again! National table tennis coaching staff adjusts schedule, replaces Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, good news comes from Chen Meng





On July 10, 2021, the national table tennis coaching staff temporarily adjusted the schedule for the second time and changes were made. The mixed doubles replaced Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha and switched to Xu Xin/Liu Shiwen against Lin Shidong/Quaman. Chen Meng got good news. There was no injury. Seriously, I’ll run into Zhang Rui imitating Mima Ito’s play. This warm-up match is indeed a bit messy. Yesterday it was also arranged that Chen Meng would fight again against Chen Xingtong and Sun Yingsha again against Zhang Rui. Just yesterday, the coaching staff temporarily adjusted the schedule for the loss of Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha and canceled the men’s doubles match between Ma Long/Xu Xin and Lin Gaoyuan/Zhou Yu. Chen Meng’s opponent changed from Zhang Rui to Chen Xingtong, and Sun Yingsha’s opponent changed from Fan Siqi to Zhang Rui, and Chen Meng again lost 2-4 to Chen Xingtong. Sun Yingsha took on Zhang Rui 4-1. Chen Meng was injured during the match and twisted her foot, which was worrying. As for Chen Meng’s situation, the national table tennis coach arranged for her to rest. Although the injury problem is not serious, she is now afraid to affect her participation in the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, so she is not allowed to continue playing, but now Chen Meng has taken the initiative again. He made a request and hoped to continue the match with Zhang Rui. After careful consideration, Liu Guoliang finally agreed to Chen Meng’s request, but the league system became 5 matches and 3 wins. But this time I will definitely not arrange for Chen Meng and Chen Xingtong to continue to play. Two games of 2-4 can explain many problems. It is not necessary to win the game. Chen Meng takes the initiative to fight and still hopes to prove himself through the results. Zhang Rui is on the team. Nai imitated Mima Ito’s playing style and beat Sun Yingsha, it was quite impressive. Taking into account her actual situation, the coaching staff did not arrange 7 matches with 4 wins. Chen Meng asked the coaching staff to continue the game, proving that her injury was not a problem, otherwise the coaching staff would disagree. After losing to Chen Xingtong twice in a row, Chen Meng hoped to find his own rhythm through actual combat. Time is very tight and opportunities are limited, so if you don’t fight Zhang Rui, it will undoubtedly be a chance to lose the real experience. In the mixed doubles everyone was looking forward to Xu Xin/Liu Shiwen vs. Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha. In the playthrough, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha narrowly won 4-3. The match was another test for Xu Xin/Liu Shiwen. Unexpectedly, the coaching staff suddenly replaced the two. Against Lin Shidong/Quaiman, this caused the match to lose tension prematurely. As long as Xu Xin/Liu Shiwen maintain a stable performance, beating Lin Shidong/Quaiman is not a big problem. In fact, this Olympic warm-up competition serves as preparation. Unlike normal matches, the rules can change at any time and adjustments will be made to players’ circumstances at any time. Whatever happens, it is hoped that the eight Olympians will maintain a good competitive state. Continuing the strong performance, aiming for another success in the Tokyo Olympics and aiming for five gold medals, this is what everyone wants to see most.

