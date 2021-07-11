Sports
Cricket fans pack Lord’s for largest capacity since Covid no social distancing lockdown
Fans from England and Pakistan have gathered at Lord’s in front of Britain’s biggest crowd since the pandemic with 30,000 crammed into the Home of Cricket for the One Day International.
Saturday’s game, the second in the series after Ben Stokes-led England beat their opponents in Cardiff on Thursday, was slightly delayed by the rain, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of the thousands at the test event.
Fans were able to watch the match without the need for facemasks or social distancing in the first English men’s game at Lord’s since their triumphant 2019 World Cup final.
The game is part of the third phase of the government’s events research program, which hopes to reach full capacity in venues despite the ongoing pandemic.
To gain entry, cardholders over 11 years of age were required to provide evidence of complete vaccination with both doses, a negative lateral flow test taken within the past 48 hours, or evidence of natural immunity from a positive PCR test taken within the past 48 hours. 180 days, but not the last 10.
Many of the crowd on Saturday were Pakistan-supporting Britons hoping to get revenge on England after Thursday’s heavy defeat
Once inside, fans were required to check in via the NHS app and face masks were encouraged, but not necessarily when walking around on the ground.
The rule of six does not apply and neither does social distancing, which means that large groups can gather at bars and restaurants in the stadium.
Many of the crowd on Saturday were Pakistan-supporting Brits, while the MCC members’ iconic yellow and red ties were also on display.
Earlier this week, Wimbledon became the first sporting event in Britain to be played in front of a full house at Center Court and Court No1 this year.
But Lord’s has double the capacity of Center Court, meaning the 31,100 in attendance on Saturday was for a time part of the country’s largest full-capacity event.
While the crowds were almost back to normal, England’s line-up was much less known after the entire squad was forced into self-isolation this week following a Covid outbreak.
Three players and four board members contracted the virus last Sunday after a one-day game against Sri Lanka in Bristol.
An investigation has been launched over claims that Covid protocols were violated in the run-up to the outbreak.
The England squad’s breakout meant the entire 16-man squad and their management team, led by stand-in coach Paul Collingwood, had to be in isolation for 10 days and missed the entire one-day run of three games against Pakistan.
Pakistan limited England to 248 in the slightly shortened game due to the rain-stricken morning in the second game of the series
England had named an unchanged squad for the three-game ODI series against Pakistan, from the one who defeated Sri Lanka 2-0.
Captained by Eoin Morgan, it included veteran figures such as Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid.
Other players in the squad included Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Liam Livingstone and David Willey. All are now in isolation.
Ben Stokes had to come to England’s rescue again when he was called up to captain an inexperienced squad with a number of debutants on the new squad.
Pakistan fans cheer during second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan at Lord’s
Spectators cheer as England’s Ben Stokes rushes onto the pitch to play his 100th ODI after being called up as captain
Spectators dressed in the MCC’s traditional ketchup and mustard stripes watch for some time at Britain’s largest full-capacity event
Cricket fans cheer at the 2nd Royal London Series One Day International between England and Pakistan
But it proved no problem on Thursday, as England reduced Pakistan to just 141 and won by nine wickets.
Somerset’s Lewis Gregory, one of five ODI debutants in the Sophia Gardens victory, said it would be unusual to play in front of a packed crowd on Saturday with England so exhausted.
He said, ‘That’s something we have to worry about.
“We are a little different from the public and have to be very careful again because we have seen the effect that Covid can have on a squad.
“It’s a little strange to be stuck in our hotel rooms with other people roaming free, but it also allows us to play to packed houses and have this opportunity.”
