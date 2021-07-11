Football stars show the next generation how to shine at Alex Okafor’s Pro Stars Camp





AUSTIN (KXAN) Saturday provided an opportunity for area kids interested in soccer to learn from some of the best in the sport at Alex Okafor’s Pro Stars Camp. A former star of Pflugerville High and University of Texas, Okafor hosts the camp every year in his old stomping grounds in the Pfield. Primarily aimed at children from elementary through early high school, the camp taught campers the fundamentals of football while giving them the chance to meet some of the top NFL talents. “We tried to make sure they got the most out of every rep, no reps, made sure they got a little bit of conditioning, but most importantly, we made sure they had fun,” Okafor said. Another former Longhorn, Malcolm Brown, now with the Rams, added that it’s good for the kids to see the players up close and personal. “You know they can see us in real life, really in person, to let them know, ‘We’re regular people just like you, we come from where you come from,’ I think that’s really important,” Brown said. Some of the more high-profile instructors included: Justin Fields a standout Ohio state quarterback drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bears, Jalen Ramsey, cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams, Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins, former defensive end of Longhorn Joseph Ossai and Justin Jefferson, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. Proceeds from donations to the camp will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Austin Foster Homes, and Alex Okafor’s Survivor Scholarship Program.

