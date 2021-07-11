If St. Thomas moves to Division I Athletics, their facilities must follow

Actually, they will be in Mendota Heights, the site of the St. Thomas Ice Arena, the 1,000-seat venue the Tommies share with the St. Thomas Academy.

Or perhaps the teams will meet in Minneapolis, at the 10,000-seat 3M Arena in Mariucci or the 3,400-seat Knight Arena on the University of Minnesota campus. Other arenas in the Twin Cities may also play a role.

Yes, the situation is fluid, and to a lesser extent the same is true for the two other major revenue-generating sports the Tommies do in men’s basketball and soccer.

St Thomas’ athletic director Phil Esten and the other top officials of the schools were well aware when asked to make the move to Division I that an upgrade in some of its facilities would be required. Those upgrades were highlighted in a business plan presented to the NCAA, as well as their new conferences for hockey (Central Collegiate Hockey Association), basketball (Summit League), and football (Pioneer League).

The goal of providing fans and student-athletes with the best possible experience coincides with the need for additional revenue that makes competition at the highest level feasible.

St. Thomas did not have to meet capacity minimums for any of their NCAA athletic venues or any of the three conferences to win its bid to move up. But as Esten noted, there will certainly be expectations as we continue down this road.

CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia and Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple both accepted the Tommies with open arms, knowing there is a plan to upgrade the facilities.

We saw it as a kind of investment, Lucia said. They will end up with some better facilities than they already have, it will just take some time. Just as our new conference wants to grow and prosper, St. Thomas is the same way.

They will have that financial commitment and support and fundraising capacity to update their facilities. It’s not going to happen tomorrow, but we were confident it would happen in the years to come.

Douple talked about things being done in stages, with a five-year plan that includes the possibility of adding to the Tommies home for basketball, the 2,000-seat Schoenecker Arena.

Obviously we’ve talked about all the facilities, and the basics are there for training, Douple said regarding basketball and the other sports that will participate in the Summit League. And that’s so important. As they expand their program, they can do some things to add more seats or build new arenas.

While changes are on the way, Esten said it will take a season or two for the university to have a clear picture of what its priorities will be.

We can better see where the demand is, where the gaps are and how we can better fill the demand, he said. In a year from now, be a lot smarter than we are now, after attending home events, away games and visiting other venues to see who has pros and cons in the conference.

That said, I think one of the things we need to look at more than others is our hockey situation.

The following is a closer look at the three sports and their locations that are likely to see the most change as a result of the move to Division I.

St. Thomas Ice Arena has served the Tommies well as a Division III school, but it just doesn’t meet the needs of a Division I program. Every other school in the CCHA plays in an arena with at least 2,500 seats. And when it comes to hockey, the Tommies also want to be competitive against the Gophers, Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State, and facilities will play an important role in being able to recruit against those schools.

It’s hard to say exactly what that will be, Esten said of the next home for the men’s program, whether it be a shared facility or a new off-campus St. Thomas facility.

University of St. Thomas coach Rico Blasi (left) and athletic director Phil Esten showed off a Tommies hockey jersey when Blasi was introduced to the media at the St. Thomas campus in St. Paul on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Liam James Doyle/University of St Thomas

In the meantime, Esten said it is possible that one or more squad matches could be played at an alternative venue this season and in future seasons, but he added that no talks have taken place so far. In addition to hosting St. Cloud State on their opening weekend, the Tommies will play home games against conference opponents Minnesota State Mankato and Bemidji State.

Whether it’s the University of Minnesota, one of the larger professional arenas in the Twin Cities, or municipal facilities, I think there are a lot of great options for us, Esten said. That is if it makes sense; if the ice is open at that time, if the collaboration makes sense, if they’re interested, if we were interested, then we can continue the conversation.

Esten said St. Thomas will look at public-private partnerships, off-campus facilities and other meaningful options.

Lucia believes that the Tommies should focus on making the most of their current arena until a new home is built or found.

I’ve told Phil I’m totally comfortable with them playing in that facility as a short-term facility, Lucia said. I think it makes more sense to play in one facility rather than jumping around to two or three facilities around the Twin Cities.

I do not worry; it’s a nice arena. They will brighten it up nicely and it will be a nice house ice cream atmosphere.

With its 2,000 seats, Schoenecker Arena is one of the smallest venues in the Summit League. Only Kansas City plays in a smaller arena (1,500). While expansion may be inevitable, the question is, how big will they get?

You’re trying to find the right spot from a capacity point of view, Esten said. You’d rather have a slightly smaller facility that you fill regularly than a larger facility that you don’t fill regularly, even if you can pull in a slightly higher turnout from time to time.

I think there is something to be said for the concept of scarcity. Even if you have a full arena or stadium, there is an X factor. It becomes a home field, home field, home advantage and that becomes an important part of the collegiate experience.

According to Douple, most middle-class men’s basketball programs attract an average of 2,500 to 3,500 fans per game.

I’m sure St. Thomas will look at their footprint to determine if they can expand, he said, but it’s more important for them to sell what they have.

This is in line with.

Once we’ve shown we can fill it on a regular basis and we have ticket demand, see what it takes to expand or do something else, he said.

Located in the heart of the campus, OShaughnessy Stadium was built in 1947 and has provided Tommies fans with a great experience and a clear home field advantage for the football team. The 5,000 seats are a good match for the other football stadiums in the Pioneer Football League, most of which have a capacity of 5,000 to 6,000 fans.

But how long the Tommies plan to stay in the conference, the only non-exhibition conference in Division I football, is a factor in their future stadium plans. If they go a more traditional conference route and recruit Division I-caliber talent, 5,000 seats may not be enough.

A new stadium is not an option, but expansion of OShaughnessy is.

There’s a footprint big enough to consider whether it can accommodate more fans than it does, Esten said. We don’t need a 15,000-20,000 seat stadium. There are other things that are equally important to ensure a high quality fan experience.

St. Thomas head coach Glenn Caruso, center, a former assistant coach at North Dakota State, has built the Tommies into a Division III football powerhouse. Holly Peterson / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Perhaps the press box and other game operations need to be addressed. I think it was about six years ago that we hosted the (St. Johns) Johnnies on campus and there were about 12,000 in attendance that day. But first and foremost we want to make sure the fans have a great experience.

Likewise, the Tommies know they will have to impress Division I student athletes in all sports with what they have to offer in terms of both competition and training facilities.

The recruits’ ability to jump online and view facilities across the country makes it easier for them to judge who has what and who doesn’t have what, Esten said. Very rarely (a school) has everything, but a student-athlete will look for what best suits his interests and skills and what he needs for a satisfying experience.

Student athletes spend as much or more time training and practicing than competing. Being in a neighborhood, many of our competition facilities also become our practice facilities. So that’s where we really need to think about how we use our gym.

St. Thomas’s aforementioned business plan would not have been met with so much optimism if his wish list hadn’t included a plan to make it financially right.

We have some new releases that we haven’t had before, Esten said. Instead of traveling a few miles in the MIAC, you have to travel for a few hours. We have scholarships that we have not had in the past. Plus a few extra employees.

So we have to weigh that against what our income will be. Our revenue will come from three buckets of game day revenue, business partnerships and fundraising.

From a facilities standpoint, the fundraising bucket should be deep. The move to Division I would not have materialized without the assurance that the deep pockets of various alumni have their checkbooks ready.

It is a private school; they’re used to fundraising, Lucia said. That’s what they do.

Ben Fraser was hired a year ago as senior associate athletic director for development to lead fundraising, and he will oversee the Tommie Athletic Fund, which was established last year.

There are programs for those interested in providing different levels of financial aid. Included is an endowed scholarship program. A minimum of $500,000 will fund a scholarship forever.

It’s an opportunity for us to engage in meaningful conversation with alumni and donors and others interested in investing in the impact we can have on student-athletes, Esten said of the fundraising aspect of the equation. We match the interests that different donors have to the impact we can have, and you find a really neat relationship.