



Belarusian table tennis player Vladimir Samsonov announced his retirement on Friday at the age of 45. Three-time European champion in singles, he holds the record for Champions League victories. The Thanks to the government have thrived on social networks. Vladimir Samsonov, one of the oldest and most popular table tennis players on the world circuit, announced on Friday that he would end his career at the age of 45. He had given up his participation in the Tokyo Olympics three days earlier. (July 23 – August 8), injured a shoulder since the resumption of international competitions in Qatar in March. He was 28th in the world rankings, after fifteen years in the top 10 of the world. Nicknamed the master of tai chi in China, for his versatile game, Samsonov, 1.90 m, opened his international palm in 1995, silver medal in doubles at the Tianjin World Championships. In singles, he was crowned European champion for the first time in 1998, when he became number 1 in the world, then in 2003 and 2005. All tables together (singles, doubles, teams), he reached the podium. 3 times at the World Cup (vice world champion in 1997), 16 times at the European Championship, 7 times at the World Cup (victory in 1999, 2001 and 2009). He competed in six editions of the Olympics, from Atlanta in 1996 to Rio in 2016, where he finished fourth. Thirteen victories in the Champions League with three different clubs Armed with his composure, his round play and altruism that will make him a subscriber to the trophies of fair play and an indisputable representative of athletes, Samsonov also won the Champions League thirteen times, a record . five times with Charleroi (BEL, from 2001, 2004 and in 2008), three with Düsseldorf (ALL, 2009-2011) and the last five with Orenburg, his ultimate club, in Russia (2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019). He is a very humble man, Patrick Chila (51 years old), captain of the French men’s team and former teammate of Samsonov Charleroi, testifies. He was number 1 on the team, won every game, but always showed off to his teammates and had a lot of respect for his coaches. As an adversary, he was one of my worst black bulls. It was a slow fake, which left the opponent with the initiative, but always managed to get the ball thanks to a great sense of anticipation and an extraordinary vision of the game.

