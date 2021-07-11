Richest cricketers in the world, 2021





Cricketers are among the most popular and well-known athletes in the world. On the other hand, being a cricketer is not easy. Only those who consistently perform well get a reputation. There’s no denying that the best players have had their ups and downs, but they’ve always come out on top. Some of them have even become the face of some of the world’s most prestigious brands and lead luxurious lives. We have compiled a list of the five richest cricketers in the world. Have a look at it: Sachin Tendulkar (net worth – $115 million)

Even in terms of property, the God of Cricket is unmatched. He is the highest paid cricketer in India. Allow us to inform you that Sachin Tendulkar has a total net worth of Rs 870 Crores. Throughout his career he has been associated with several well-known brands, including the well-known tire company MRF. He also owns a luxury house in Mumbai worth INR 38 Crores. He ranks first on the list of the world’s richest cricketers. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (net worth – $111 million)

MS Dhoni, a native of Ranchi, is known for his calm disposition. Dhoni is known in India as the captain and wicket keeper. His name comes first on the list of most successful captains. He is still one of the most well-known brand ambassadors, having worked with Orient, Gulf Oil, Reebok and a variety of other brands. Under his leadership, the Indian cricket team climbed to the top of the world rankings. Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the richest cricketers, with a net worth of INR 840 crores. Virat Kohli (net worth – 105 million)

Indian run machine Virat Kohli ranks third in the list of the world’s richest cricketers. Virat Kohli, the current Indian captain, is one of the most popular sports figures in history. He is also one of the world’s richest cricketers. He is the face of several well-known brands, including Puma, Audi and MRF. According to reports, the captain made $26 million (INR 196 Crore) last year through marketing for several brands alone. Virat also has its fashion labels, Wrogn and One8. Ricky Ponting (net worth – $65 million)

Ricky Ponting, Australia’s richest cricketer, is regarded as the greatest captain of all time. He earned a large amount of income from various sources. The famed Australian cricketer currently resides in the beautiful Shanford Mansion, which sits on Melbourne’s chic Golden Mile and boasts a private theatre, billiards room, swimming pool and large tennis court. Brian Lara (net worth – $60 million)

Brian Lara is the only batsman to hit 400 runs in a single inning in the history of Test cricket. He had an outstanding cricket career which lasted from 1990 to 2007. He is also a member of the ICC Hall of Fame. After cricket, he took up golf where he had some success. The Prince is another nickname for Brian Lara. His total net worth is USD 60 million. He also owns a lavish house in Trinidad.

