Tennis world erupts, Emma Raducanu returns
Tennis fans were delighted on Saturday when Emma Raducanu was spotted in the crowd at Wimbledon for the women’s final between Ash Barty and Karolina Pliskova.
Raducanu made a heartbreaking exit of the grass-court grand slam in the fourth round when she withdrew in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic.
The 18-year-old had captivated the UK with her remarkable run to the last 16 on her grand slam debut.
But she was unable to finish her game against Tomljanovic on Monday night and withdrew after a medical time-out out of bounds, trailing 6-4 3-0.
Raducanu later revealed she was struggling to breathe and was overwhelmed by the gravity of the prime-time situation at Center Court.
Fans were heartbroken when the teen was forced to retire so they were overjoyed to see her back at Wimbledon on Saturday and she looked happy and smiling.
Emma Raducanu breaks silence after sad departure from Wimbledon
Writing on Twitter on Tuesday, Raducanu said:“Hi guys, I just wanted to let everyone know that I feel much better this morning.
“First of all I would like to congratulate Ajla on an incredible performance and I am sorry that our match ended like this.
“I played the best tennis of my life in front of a great crowd this week and I think the whole experience has caught up with me.
“At the end of the first set, after some super intense rallies, I started breathing heavily and got dizzy.
“The medical team advised me not to continue and although it was the hardest thing in the world not to be able to finish my Wimbledon on track, I was not good enough to continue.
“I want to thank the people who have cheered me on every game, I wanted so badly to win for you! I also want to thank the All England Club, my team, the LTA, my parents and friends.
“Last night will help me learn what it takes to perform at the top. I will cherish everything we achieved together this week and come back stronger!
“I can’t wait to see what the next step on my journey is.”
Breathing difficulties were cited as the official reason for her withdrawal, but the initial lack of explanation for the cause sparked intense speculation.
John McEnroe and Piers Morgan were heavily criticized because after the match she suggested that she couldn’t handle the opportunity.
Andy Murray weighed in and responded to a tweet from Kevin Pietersen about mental toughness separating good athletes from great ones.
“There’s no doubt that mental toughness can be the difference between the best in the sport, but surely you two aren’t both judging her mental toughness in yesterday’s game?!” wrote Murray.
“I think some of what he (McEnroe) said was fair yes… but the timing of it was a bit wrong as no one had any idea what her problem was, injury/illness/respiratory problems etc at the time of his remarks.”
