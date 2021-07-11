Snapshots: Canadiens, Granlund, Jones





The off-season chatter around the NHL has heated up in recent days. The league and its fans are working on a tight schedule, with the expansion draft protecting lists for Seattle just a week from today. Teams across the league are looking to shift their roster composition under a fixed salary cap, making decisions about how to prioritize players. along those lines,Reports on the fourth period that the Montreal Canadiens will likely focus on re-signing their pending free agents before dipping their toes into the market. That’s especially interesting on the winger’s heels Corey Perry say he has more hockey in the tank. Re-signing him seems rather inevitable at this point. With this rumor, it’s also reasonable to speculate that Montreal will do whatever it takes to make deals work for Philip Danault and Joel Armia, the first of which will require a serious investment from Habs management. As the Vancouver Canucks try to make it back to the playoffs, The athletic Harman Dayal lists Mikael Granlund as an option for a third-line center in British Columbia. It could be a logical match as Vancouver needs a more offensively inclined piece to revive their depth in the bottom six. Granlund can also be influenced by his younger brother’s opinion, Markus Granlund , who played 215 games in four seasons for the Canucks organization. Allowing Granlund to serve as an impactful player against lesser competition will help him improve his points tally and return to his 40-plus points seasons of the past few years.

The accounts of David Pagnotta from the fourth period that the Columbus Blue Jackets get some help around a Seth Jones trade. According to the source, Jones' agent is doing double duty, speaking directly with other teams to speed up the transaction process. Handling Jones before the July 17 protection list deadline could be beneficial to Columbus, allowing them to protect depth defenders Dean Kukan | who is impressed in a limited role. It would also give Columbus more clarity on their organizational needs ahead of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, where the team has three first-round picks.

