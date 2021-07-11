TN players prepare for Olympics with a nutritious, balanced diet





Chennai : Nutrition before and after training is paramount Bengaluru based Ryan Fernando of QUA Nutrition has been my nutritionist and nutrition coach for the past six years. QUA Nutrition has custom meal plans and Ryan has put together a great diet plan based on what my body needs. When I realized I wasn’t moving fast enough, I started cutting back on sugar and taking in more energy drinks. I used to eat a lot of fried, greasy foods, chocolates and ice cream, but have stopped for the past two years. I have a weekly follow up meeting with Ryan and he suggests any changes need to be made. I don’t have a cheat day, but a cheat meal on Sunday, usually chicken biryani or butter chicken made by my mom. When I’m at home, I chew on homemade bajji or bonda. My favorite breakfast dish is appam with milk. Having traveled to Japan before, I know the food available there. I love their miso soup, ramen, sushi and other Japanese specialties. I’m not worried about the food they’re going to serve in the Olympic Village. You get all kinds of cuisines continental, Arabic, Indian, Mexican, Chinese, Korean, etc. Whenever I go to international competitions, I send a picture of the menu to my dietitian and he sets up a diet plan accordingly. For me, the priority is to eat healthy before and after training and to make sure I always stay hydrated. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Men’s singles table tennis Snacks made from Nattu Sakkarai satisfy my sugar cravings Sugar Arokia Rajiv, men’s 4x400m relay All dishes made with lots of masala and oil are a big no for me. I eat a good amount of food for breakfast and dinner, it will be full of vegetables, proteins and fruits. If I go to practice in the morning, I might be back by 11am. So I need enough energy to run in the morning. Sometimes races take place in the evening, so I don’t eat too much at lunch. I take food according to my body’s need. When I have less magnesium or vitamins, I take foods to increase their content. I don’t gain weight easily, but that doesn’t mean I eat too much of fatty or sugary foods. When I get cravings for sugary foods, I eat homemade snacks made with nattu sakkarai or palm sugar. This will satisfy my desires. Frankly, I’m concerned about the food served in Tokyo. But I heard they are going to serve Indian food as well. While the food is good at the camp in Patiala, I miss my ammas chicken biryani and naatu kozhi kolambu. Arokia Rajiv, men’s 4x400m relay Garlic pickle packing to Tokyo

Subha Venkatesan, Mixed 4x400m relay I am generally a bad eater. But now I have started eating healthy. On the ground, I make sure to drink 4-5 liters of water every day. Staying hydrated is very important for any athlete. I also have fresh fruit juices, coconut water and lemon juice. My daily diet is simple. I eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. Every time I travel for games I have some pickles and podis with me. Because I’m not sure if I’ll like the organizers’ food or not. This time I plan to take pickles with garlic. I heard that Arokia also brings home-made podi’s. At home in Tiruchy I love having my mother make sambar and potato chips. She also makes great manga pachadi. Subha Venkatesan, Mixed 4x400m relay Balanced meal gives me energy

Dhanalakshmi Sekar, Mixed 4x400m relay I have stopped eating greasy and fried foods for quite some time as it drains my energy. I drink fruit juices (apple/orange) and eat nuts soaked overnight every day. I also have protein shakes while exercising. A balanced meal packed with vegetables and proteins is good for my energy level. I don’t eat anything special because it can upset my stomach. So I stick to idli, bread, rotis, rice, upma, etc. I don’t give in too much because it can affect my performance on the ground. I have non-veg at least five days a week. Sometimes I miss my ammas special chicken biryani andkeerai poriyal but for now I focus on healthy diet. Dhanalakshmi Sekar, Mixed 4x400m relay

