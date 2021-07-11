Sports
Break means more to Mookie Betts than to All-Star Game
Mookie Betts refuses to blame a string of nagging injuries for what he calls a poor first half, one in which the Dodgers outfielder hit .245 with a .799 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 11 home runs and 33 RBI’s. entered the game on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Manager Dave Roberts has a different take on the shoulder, forearm and back problems that Betts has passed on without being on the injured list.
He will always downplay the physical toll this year has taken on him, which I appreciate, Roberts said. But I do know what’s going on under the hood.
Neither Roberts nor Betts wanted to comment on the severity of those injuries, but it was enough to push Betts out of Tuesday night’s All-Star game the same day teammates Justin Turner and Walker Buehler were added to the roster. of the National League.
Just some nagging things that I think a little time off will definitely help, Betts said before Saturday’s game. There’s just no break in baseball, so this is the only time I can take more than a day break, and I wanted to make the most of it.
I’d love to be in the All-Star game, but we all know the goal is to win the World Series, and this break will definitely help me, help us get to that point.
Betts, a five-time All-Star and the 2018 American League’s most valuable player with the Boston Red Sox, said last Tuesday that he was surprised to be selected as the NL reserve by his peers.
Would his decision to opt out have been different if he hadn’t been to multiple All-Star games?
Maybe, but probably not, Betts said. An All-Star game is definitely an honor, especially if you’re voted by your peers, so I definitely don’t want to ignore that. But I do understand that I have some nagging things that I would like to heal. This decision is really about me and the Dodgers.
Roberts can understand why some fans may view Betts’ decision as selfish. The manager thinks Betts is selfless.
I’m glad he was honest with himself and wanted to take care of himself, which in turn takes care of the Dodgers, Roberts said. It’s not an easy decision because he’s one of the faces of baseball and you feel like you’re disappointing the fans.
Turner, 36, was thrilled to be added to the NL team, his second All-Star roster. A utility player during his first five seasons with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets, Turner emerged as a middle-class force after signing with the Dodgers prior to 2014. He made his first All-Star team in 2017, at age 32.
I wouldn’t miss a chance to go to an All-Star game for nothing, said Turner, who came in on Saturday averaging .302, .881 OPS, 14 home runs and 45 RBIs in 82 games.
The pride is enormous. To be able to represent the National League, the Dodgers, as an All-Star is quite frankly astonishing. You look at the history of this organization, all the great players that have come through, to be able to wear a Dodgers uniform and participate in the All-Star game is quite special.
Buehler, 26, had an 8-1 record and a 2.49 ERA in 17 starts, striking out 107 and walking 24 in 108 1/3 innings, going into the game on Saturday-evening. This marks his second All-Star nod. He and Turner join first baseman Max Muncy and utility man Chris Taylor on the NL team.
Buehler has a 3-1 record and a 2.35 ERA in 11 postseason starts, striking out 83 and walking 22 in 61 1/3 innings. He won his World Series start against Tampa Bay last October and threw six shutout innings in a must-win Game 6 of the NL Championship Series against Atlanta. He defeated Colorado in a one-game playoff to determine the 2018 NL West champion.
Walker has always been a big-game pitcher, right? We’ve seen it year after year in the postseason and Game 163, he stepped up, took the ball and got big outs for us, Turner said. But I think I’ve seen him grow the most in the not-big game, getting the ball and competing and being efficient and getting deeper into games.
That’s something he’s very proud of and has worked really hard on, and I think you’ll see that this year. You see him throw deep into games every time he takes the ball.
