AJ McCarron brings fun to everyone at annual soccer camp

A soccer field filled with youth ages 4 to 18 caught passes, squatted in three-point poses, lowered their butts and lifted their heads, fired the ball, improved their footwork and perfected their hand placement during Saturday’s sixth annual AJ McCarron Football Camp.

But most of all, they had fun, which was the foundation for the Atlanta Falcons quarterback and former Alabama All-American, because Saturday’s camp, like the five before it, was free to attend.

It’s about just having fun, McCarron said. You want to be able to learn, but these kids want to go out and have fun and run around and fall to the ground and do everything else.

And that includes young people with disabilities, and so among the 550 registered campers (plus Saturday morning walk-ups), some at Mobile Christian Schools Lamar Harrison Stadium were in wheelchairs and others who needed help to participate in the soccer practice.

We admit everyone, McCarron said. We have girls, boys, disabled people, wheelchairs, it doesn’t matter. We welcome and want everyone to be a part of it and no one left out. I think our biggest thing is getting everyone involved, so even a few kids in wheelchairs, we have them as honorary coaches.

McCarron took the idea of ​​inclusivity to its limits on Saturday when he attempted to complete a pass for each camper. Sometimes that took more than one throw, even with NFL accuracy. Sometimes the football had to be thrown away underhand. But the idea was that each camper would run out for a pass and catch a football thrown by an NFL QB and one of Alabama’s most decorated players.

I hate getting into real-life deals, but these days everything is like a selfish mindset, McCarron said, so for me it’s that no one feels like they’re not good enough, aren’t equal, or just don’t belong.

Listen, sport is made not to be a selfish deal. It’s about the team. Turn right? You can have one great player, but if the teams don’t play well, the teams won’t be successful and win. I think that’s the biggest. My group, my agency, my mother, the coaches who help me, everyone is a part of it. We have so many different people helping put this whole thing together, we just want everyone to feel welcome and come out and have fun.

As the on-field portion of the camp began to crumble and light rain began to fall, McCarron and players from the Mobile Christian football team lined up for some special plays for some of the campers. All plays ended in the end zone, including a pass from the halfback, which sparked revelry among the contestants.

We always try to get everyone involved, McCarron said. Nowadays everyone is trying to split everyone into different groups instead of bringing us all together and having love for everyone.

After football, a dance competition concluded in which five campers won $50 gift cards to Academy Sports and Outdoors. On Friday, McCarron had taken 15 of the registered campers, randomly selected, on a shopping trip to Academy Sports and Outdoors on Airport Boulevard in Mobile, each receiving a $150 gift card.

AJ MCCARRON SURPRISES YOUNG PEOPLE FOR FOOTBALL CAMP

After the dance competition, the group moved to the Mobile Christian gym, where McCarron answered questions and signed photos for the campers.

Among those who helped McCarron work with the youth on Saturday were the coaching staff and players from the Mobile Christians football program.

It’s just a blessing to do a completely free camp, McCarron said, not just for my community here in Mobile where I grew up, but we have kids from all over.

McCarron earned All-State honors in football and baseball at St. Pauls Episcopal in Mobile and helped the Saints win the AHSAA Class 5A football championship in 2007.

McCarron was the starting quarterback for the Alabama teams that won the BCS National Championships for the 2011 and 2012 seasons. In 2013, he became the Crimson Tides all-time passing leader, won the Maxwell Award and received the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. first-team All-American recognition from the American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Football Foundation and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

McCarron gears up for his eighth season in the NFL, but his first with the Falcons.

Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @AMarkG1.

