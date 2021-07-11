Sports
Prep’s Voinescu tops in tennis, athletics and field | Sport
Tennis plus athletics a match made in heaven for Isabel Voinescu.
It’s not the normal wedding for multi-sport athletes in New Mexico, especially since they both happen in the spring. So juggling the demands of training, encounters and competitions can be very daunting, even for someone as motivated and enterprising as Voinescu, an up-and-coming senior at Santa Fe Prep.
I am a competitive person and I just try to give my best in everything, said Voinescu. I don’t let that stop me and just give it my all.
Now try to be an elite performer in both, sprinkle in a pandemic that led to shorter seasons stacked up, and add a blistering summer where temperatures hit triple digits at the most inopportune time during the state events for each sport. Not shying away from a challenge, Voinescu took it headlong and came out with a summer to remember.
She won the Class 1A-3A girls’ singles title on June 12 at the Albuquerque Academy and returned to town a week later for an encore. Voinescu won the long jump and 100 meters, finished second in the triple jump and scored 23 points to take top honors at the Class 3A State Meet June 19. It was those championship-worthy efforts that led The new Mexican to recognize her as the NorthStars Female Athlete of the Year for the abridged 2020-21 season. She is also the second Prep athlete in a row to win the award, following in the footsteps of fellow track star Hayden Colfax, who won the honor in 2019.
The new Mexican has not named a male or female athlete of the year for the 2019-20 school year because the coronavirus pandemic has canceled the spring season.
Voinescu took both championship feats with two back ankles. She sprained her ankle during an athletics competition in late May, preventing her from practicing jumps. As she made her way through the 1A-3A singles brace, Voinescu felt pain and stiffness in her other ankle.
It made no difference as she didn’t lose a set in the tournament, beating District 2 1A-4A foe Kate McDonald of Los Alamos to win her second individual title.
Prep head tennis coach Ralph Bolton said it would likely be three consecutive championships if not for the pandemic, which wiped out the spring portion of the 2019-20 season. Undoubtedly, Voinescu will be the favorite to repeat as singles champion in 2022 and stand a good chance of three-peating.
Shes a beautiful athlete with tremendous focus, Bolton said. She’s the kind of person who excels at everything she does.
Tennis is in any case Voinescus sport. Voinescu has been playing it since she was 10 and regularly plays in USTA junior tournaments and local tournaments. Over the weekend of July 4, Voinescu won the Ancient City Junior Open at the Santa Fe Tennis and Swim Club.
Voinescu played with and practiced against St. Michaels Wade McDermott, who was part of a second state doubles team last month, and Los Alamos’ Owen Dooley, who placed 1A-4A second in the singles division. She also practices with some Prep guys during the season.
She said competing with guys has helped her develop her foundations and made her a stronger hitter.
You feel the growth after such a workout, Voinescu said. That’s kind of normal for me. But I’ve also worked on those shots individually, so I think it’s willpower and practice.
However, competing in athletics also has its advantages on the tennis courts and vice versa. Prep track coach Douglas Turco said the two sports don’t have much in common, other than the short bursts used in sprints and chasing down opponents’ shots. However, he said Voinescu also benefits from a different type of training and using different muscles to compete on the track. It helps keep her body in shape and perhaps avoids some of the nagging injuries that athletes in a single sport sometimes experience.
Tennis is much more of a lateral movement activity, while in athletics you rarely move sideways, Turco said. They are different moves and tennis is such a beautiful game. It’s like a ballet, and it’s such a beautiful game to watch at a high level. It’s so creative.
But there is beauty in watching a track athlete perform, and Voinescu showed that in the 3A meeting. Though she hadn’t practiced in the jumps since May, Voinescu won the long jump by hitting 16 feet, 11 inches on her last jump in the preliminaries. Had she not, her previous best of 14-5 would have left her out of the top eight.
She immediately followed that with a 32-5 try in the triple jump that placed her second behind St. Michaels’ Jacque Gorman. However, she successfully completed only two of her six jumps, showing the rust she had built up from not exercising. Turco said part of the credit also goes to show jumping coach Michael Hurlocker, who has been successful in developing state champion show jumpers.
He’s so meticulous, Turco said. He is a custom home builder and is just very precise in what he does leading up to the kids [to the scratchboard], their characteristics and technique. He understands that physical power generation and speed. I couldn’t find a better assistant coach.
It concluded a hectic three-hour period in which Voinescu took part in the two jumps and the 100 meters. She said she had just finished her final triple jump when she dusted herself and headed for the north end of Great Friends at UNM Track Complex for the sprint. In the span of 12.94 seconds, she beat Ruidoso’s Zoey Stewart to win.
Voinescu followed that up with a third in the 200 a few hours later and thought her day was over. When the team trophies for the girls’ meeting were announced at the end of the day, she didn’t expect to be taken to first place on the championship podium to take top honors.
It capped off a day when the boys team took home a trophy for their third place finish.
We waited to see if [Preps] girls would be on stage, then they said, oh, let’s go back, and they called my name and i thought, ‘ah! said Voinescu.
And the credit just keeps piling up. She said she was so excited to hear she was NorthStars Female Athlete of the Year that she told her mom.
I want to thank everyone for their support and for you who gave me this, Voinescu said.
As for next year, Voinescu hinted that she might add a third sport to her repertoire, but declined to reveal her plans as it could spur some recruiting efforts to get her on the team. However, the idea of winning consecutive Athlete of the Year awards sounds intriguing, especially since it’s never been done before.
Only West Las Vegas Vera Jo Bustos has earned the award twice in her career as a freshman and senior.
That would be pretty cool to do, Voinescu said.
Not that Voinescu needs a third sport. She already showed that tennis and court go hand in hand.
