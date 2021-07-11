PCAHA Hires Coquitlam Express GM for Women’s Development Program





At 26, Tali Campbell is rapidly rising through the ranks of the hockey office and is now touted as a general manager within the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association.

Tali Campbell is a name that Tri-Cities hockey players, parents and volunteers will continue to hear for seasons to come. He turned 26 on May 1, signed a contract extension 26 days later as Coquitlam Express General Manager, and now, more than six weeks later, he will take on a new role within the region’s hockey community. On July 7, Campbell was announced as a new GM within the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association (PCAHA) – the organization that oversees 44 small associations or leagues in the Lower Mainland of BC, including Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody and Tri- Cities Female. More specifically, he is ready to manage the PCAHAs women’s district development program as it enters its fourth season of high-level competition for young athletes by allowing them to stay at home with schools and other teams. According to the association, the program also hopes to grow and promote female hockey throughout the Lower Mainland by providing mentorship to girls aspiring to become players, coaches, umpires and administrators. “I’m very excited about this new adventure,” Campbell said in a social media post. “I’m really looking forward to getting started and helping improve female hockey in our communities.” He plans to steer PCAHA women’s development in a new direction as the organization explains that the program is expanding for under-15s for players under 13 starting in the fall. “The mandate of the program is to provide an excellence track for players who want to challenge themselves and take their game to the next level, whether that be U18AAA, collegiate hockey or simply maximize their own potential,” the PCAHA said. . “Participation in the program is open to all PCAHA registered female players whether playing in a female or integrated PCAHA league and the schedule will be structured around regular female league matches to minimize conflict with a player’s club team. “ Campbell’s new role is simply an addition to his resume as he continues to serve as general manager and vice president of the Coquitlam Express. The Nanaimo product signed a three-year extension in May this year after completing its first round in the shortened 2020-21 pod season. He is currently one of the BCHL’s youngest executives. Prior to joining Coquitlam, he took over as GM of the Nanaimo Clippers at age 25, midway through the 2019-20 campaign, after spending approximately a year as their Director of Business Operations.

