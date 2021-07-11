The national table tennis gender war is disrupted! The women’s team narrowly beat the men’s team 2-1, Malone beat Liu Shiwen to save face





On July 10, Beijing time, the national table tennis Olympic warm-up competition entered the final day of competition. The league ushered in a major division battle, which is also a gender war. The three players of the men’s and women’s national table tennis team fought against each other. In the first game, Chen Meng narrowly defeated Fan Zhendong 4-3. In the second game, Sun Yingsha Xu Xin turned around 4-3. In the third game, Malone defeated Liu Shiwen 4-2 to save face of the men’s team. The women’s team defeated the men’s team 2-1. To better prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, National Table Tennis organized this warm-up match. The last day of play ushered in a stimulating gender battle. The male and female Olympic athletes compete against each other and the male team players make a fixed handicap. The score is played from 8-6 and 9-8. In the first match, Fan Zhendong played against Chen Meng, which was also the biggest showdown in the world between the men’s and women’s team. Chen Meng won the first 11-8 game and Fan Zhendong pulled 2 games to catch up. In the fourth game, Fan Zhendong made consecutive unnecessary errors and Chen Meng equalized 11-9. In the fifth game, Fan Zhendong won 11-9. Chen Meng saved the match point in the sixth game and won 13-11. In the deciding game, Chen Meng got the match point 10-7, although Fan Zhendong got 2 games back. Point, but Chen Meng still won 11-9, the big score 4-3 narrowly beat Fan Zhendong. In the second match, Xu Xin played against Sun Yingsha. In the first game, Xu Xin scored 5 points in a row and was the first to win the match 11-8. Xu Xin made consecutive turnovers in the second game and Sun Yingsha equalized 11-8. Xu Xin won the third game 11-9, then Sun Yingsha won 2 games in a row, overtaking 3-2. Xu Xin won the sixth game and dragged the score into the deciding game. In the deciding game, Sun Yingsha scored 3 points in a row, won 11-6 and defeated Xu Xin 4-3 by a big score, and the women’s team won again. The third game was played between the two veterans. Malone faced Liu Shiwen. In the first quarter of the game, Liu Shiwen seized the opportunity to win 11-9 first. In the second game, Liu Shiwen continuously ate the serve and Malone pulled it back 12-10. In the third game, Liu Shiwen seized the opportunity at the critical moment and won 13-11. The fourth and fifth innings were very stalemate and Malone was even better at the crucial moment, leading 3-2. In the sixth game, Malone got the match point 10-9 and Liu Shiwen called a time-out. Back from timeout, Malone scored the most important 1 point, beating Liu Shiwen 4-2.

