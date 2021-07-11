UL-Lafayette footballer ‘happy to return home’ to SW La. to help | local





Catholic charities imported some muscle from Lafayette on Friday to prepare and store sandbags to be used in future disasters. Three members of the UL-Lafayette soccer team spent the afternoon loading sandbags at the Second Street facility. Iowa-born Cejae Ceasar said he was happy to return home and help. I’m from Lake Charles, I went to school in Iowa and it’s a blessing to now be able to give back to the community as a college athlete, he said. Teammate JaMarian Peterson said the work off the field will pay off on the field as well. It’s bonding with my teammates while helping the community, he said. It is our first community service project. It helps us to be good teammates, to get to know each other better. It will help us on the field. Communication is always the key word on the field. Peterson said community service is one of the ways he helps grow as he transitions into college life. I just want to be the best person I can be, be a better man, he said. I’m pretty sure it will be different in the fall, but so far it hasn’t been bad. The orientation class we all take was pretty good. I just finished some homework before we got here. Outside of class, the football parts were fun. We exercised and ran. Every Friday we get up at 6am and do a team run. It’s always nice to get up so early. I like Lafayette, the people. There’s not as much going on as in New Orleans, so I can relax. Fellow linebacker Cam George said he hopes to learn to lead while at Lafayette. I really enjoy helping and look forward to doing many more of these things in my college days, he said. I hope to help the team become the program that I think we could be, one of the best teams in the country. I want to be a leader among a great group of guys and just keep building the program. I enjoyed being around my teammates, getting to know them and building relationships. Cejae is a good person to deal with and talk to. Jamarian is like a brother to me. It’s been like that for as long as we’ve known each other, the entire two years. We play in the same position and met on the summer camp circuit in high school.

