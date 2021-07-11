Stick handling control | NHL.com

It is their first year of qualifying to be selected for the NHL Entry Draft on July 23 and 24. Western Hockey League players are well aware of the scrutiny during their draft years. In the past two NHL Drafts, the WHL has led all amateur development leagues with 56 selected players.

Call it an audition, tryout, job interview, or all three. That’s what the past 12 months have been about for 18-year-old NHL prospects.

Everett Silvertips defender Olen Zellweger and Seattle Thunderbirds winger Conner Roulette are two such players. The pair are the highest-ranked and most likely drafted prospect of the US division of the WHL. Their big moments come in two weeks.

Both knew how important this season was and that it could eventually lead them to their pro hockey dreams. Last summer, Roulette found that he was rated an “A” prospect by NHL Central Scouting – indicating a possible selection in the first or early second round – while Zellweger was given a “C” ranking for a possible selection in the round. 4 to 7 to indicate.

It informed them both. The NHL would be watching.

Adding to the pressure was the uncertainty of the season. The WHL was supposed to start in September, but protocols from the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back several times before finally hitting a March start date with a limited season of 24 games.

“It was really nerve-wracking to be honest,” says Zellweger. “It was such a great opportunity for us to even get a season this year. I’m just grateful to have been able to play and play players from all over the league. That was good for us.”

With the pressures of a design year already in place, the shortened season just added.

There was a small window to give NHL scouts a good impression. Have a bad week and that could affect your draft stock. The players were aware, but tried not to let the pressure seep into their play onto the ice.

“You have to go out there and do your best,” Roulette says. “It’s only 24 games, but in the end, you know, it’s just kind of a regular season when it comes to feeling like always wanting to be your best.”

Both players put their best foot forward.

Roulette took a few games to adapt, but then warmed up. He played on the Seattle top line, finishing with six goals and six assists for 12 points over 11 games. Zellweger took advantage of the opportunity for an elevated role on Everett’s blue line, finishing with a pair of goals and 11 assists in 11 games.

“I think I’ve made a lot of really good steps forward and I think that will be a good foundation for me going into next year,” says Zellweger. “Of course I think I got quite a bit of confidence from the coaching staff.”

The two, who play on rival teams in the US Division, only played in 11 league games as both were selected to represent Canada at the IIHF U18 World Championships in the Dallas area (Frisco and Plano), forcing them to play the remainder of the competition. to miss. the WHL campaign.

It was hard to leave their WHL teams, but it was worth it, as Canada won the gold medal. Roulette scored a few goals in an unknown role in the fourth line. He also gained some experience with penalty kills, something he hadn’t done since U14 hockey.

Zellweger quickly became a mainstay on Canada’s power play unit. He finished the seven-game tournament with eight points and a rising index on his draft stock.

Both players say it was an honor to represent their home countries, but the tournament presented a first-class opportunity to be seen by NHL scouts and leave more good impressions. During the season, players are aware that Scouts were in the WHL arenas to watch matches and the preliminary rankings were published online.

It’s a distraction that should be ignored. In Texas, it was hard not to notice an arena full of NHL scouts from every team. If you start to worry about what those Scouts think, it can quickly and easily affect how you play.

“It’s just a game of hockey,” Roulette says of blocking thoughts of scouts in the stands. “It was the first time in ages that we had a crowd of fans, then it turned out to be all scouts. It’s not that crazy because you’re playing a game and the focus is on what happens around the ice. The focus was on your game.”

NHL Scouts spend a lot of time looking at the eligible players. In a normal regular season, you can find them on their favorite corner seats in both the ShoWare Center in Kent and the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett (both locations are set for opening this fall). Kraken preseason games. The scouts were there again during the shortened season and the players were aware.

Scouts don’t just look at the game on the ice, but they dig deeper into a player’s NHL potential. That includes one-on-one interviews with the players, coaches, club families that youth players host, and in some cases even teachers.

When the season ended in June, the investigation continued. Both players continued to hear from NHL scouts. There have been many Zoom conversations.

“The first team you talk to you get really excited,” Roulette says. “You’re kind of fanboying about it. Then once it becomes normal, you start to see it as a job, as a professional.”

Scouts talk about hockey with prospects. But the questions quickly turn to other topics such as family and motivation. NHL teams want to get to know the personalities and mindsets of every prospect they could draft.

“A team asked me what percentage of my net worth is just natural versus hard work,” said Zellweger, who added that he had also spoken with the Kraken. “I thought that was another one. I don’t think I’ve heard things like that before.”

Neither player is taking it easy this summer. Roulette spends his summer in Vancouver training with a number of professional and WHL players. Zellweger stayed closer to his home in Alberta and on the ice at a similar fitness camp.

Both Roulette and Zellweger will return to Seattle and Everett next season.

“For me, this is a very important moment,” says Zellweger. “I think last season was really good for me. This year I want to keep working on my off-ice and my strength in the gym…I think it will do me really good going into this season.”

Draft Day can turn hockey players into a nervous mess as they wait to be heard called by an NHL team. Like last year, this year’s draft will be run virtually and broadcast live from NHL Network studios in Secaucus, NJ.

The first round will air on ESPN2 and Sportsnet on July 23 at 5 p.m. Rounds 2 to 7 begin July 24 at 8 a.m. on NHL Network

Roulette says he will watch in Winnipeg with his family. He suspects they are planning something big. Zellweger will be watching with his family in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and perhaps pacing nervously.

“I’d like to say I’d be pretty calm right now, but you know, I’m not there yet,” Zellweger says. “I honestly don’t know at this point.”