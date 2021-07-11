Sports
Stick handling control | NHL.com
Call it an audition, tryout, job interview, or all three. That’s what the past 12 months have been about for 18-year-old NHL prospects.
It is their first year of qualifying to be selected for the NHL Entry Draft on July 23 and 24. Western Hockey League players are well aware of the scrutiny during their draft years. In the past two NHL Drafts, the WHL has led all amateur development leagues with 56 selected players.
Everett Silvertips defender Olen Zellweger and Seattle Thunderbirds winger Conner Roulette are two such players. The pair are the highest-ranked and most likely drafted prospect of the US division of the WHL. Their big moments come in two weeks.
Both knew how important this season was and that it could eventually lead them to their pro hockey dreams. Last summer, Roulette found that he was rated an “A” prospect by NHL Central Scouting – indicating a possible selection in the first or early second round – while Zellweger was given a “C” ranking for a possible selection in the round. 4 to 7 to indicate.
It informed them both. The NHL would be watching.
Adding to the pressure was the uncertainty of the season. The WHL was supposed to start in September, but protocols from the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it back several times before finally hitting a March start date with a limited season of 24 games.
“It was really nerve-wracking to be honest,” says Zellweger. “It was such a great opportunity for us to even get a season this year. I’m just grateful to have been able to play and play players from all over the league. That was good for us.”
With the pressures of a design year already in place, the shortened season just added.
There was a small window to give NHL scouts a good impression. Have a bad week and that could affect your draft stock. The players were aware, but tried not to let the pressure seep into their play onto the ice.
“You have to go out there and do your best,” Roulette says. “It’s only 24 games, but in the end, you know, it’s just kind of a regular season when it comes to feeling like always wanting to be your best.”
Both players put their best foot forward.
Roulette took a few games to adapt, but then warmed up. He played on the Seattle top line, finishing with six goals and six assists for 12 points over 11 games. Zellweger took advantage of the opportunity for an elevated role on Everett’s blue line, finishing with a pair of goals and 11 assists in 11 games.
“I think I’ve made a lot of really good steps forward and I think that will be a good foundation for me going into next year,” says Zellweger. “Of course I think I got quite a bit of confidence from the coaching staff.”
The two, who play on rival teams in the US Division, only played in 11 league games as both were selected to represent Canada at the IIHF U18 World Championships in the Dallas area (Frisco and Plano), forcing them to play the remainder of the competition. to miss. the WHL campaign.
It was hard to leave their WHL teams, but it was worth it, as Canada won the gold medal. Roulette scored a few goals in an unknown role in the fourth line. He also gained some experience with penalty kills, something he hadn’t done since U14 hockey.
Zellweger quickly became a mainstay on Canada’s power play unit. He finished the seven-game tournament with eight points and a rising index on his draft stock.
Both players say it was an honor to represent their home countries, but the tournament presented a first-class opportunity to be seen by NHL scouts and leave more good impressions. During the season, players are aware that Scouts were in the WHL arenas to watch matches and the preliminary rankings were published online.
It’s a distraction that should be ignored. In Texas, it was hard not to notice an arena full of NHL scouts from every team. If you start to worry about what those Scouts think, it can quickly and easily affect how you play.
“It’s just a game of hockey,” Roulette says of blocking thoughts of scouts in the stands. “It was the first time in ages that we had a crowd of fans, then it turned out to be all scouts. It’s not that crazy because you’re playing a game and the focus is on what happens around the ice. The focus was on your game.”
NHL Scouts spend a lot of time looking at the eligible players. In a normal regular season, you can find them on their favorite corner seats in both the ShoWare Center in Kent and the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett (both locations are set for opening this fall). Kraken preseason games. The scouts were there again during the shortened season and the players were aware.
Scouts don’t just look at the game on the ice, but they dig deeper into a player’s NHL potential. That includes one-on-one interviews with the players, coaches, club families that youth players host, and in some cases even teachers.
When the season ended in June, the investigation continued. Both players continued to hear from NHL scouts. There have been many Zoom conversations.
“The first team you talk to you get really excited,” Roulette says. “You’re kind of fanboying about it. Then once it becomes normal, you start to see it as a job, as a professional.”
Scouts talk about hockey with prospects. But the questions quickly turn to other topics such as family and motivation. NHL teams want to get to know the personalities and mindsets of every prospect they could draft.
“A team asked me what percentage of my net worth is just natural versus hard work,” said Zellweger, who added that he had also spoken with the Kraken. “I thought that was another one. I don’t think I’ve heard things like that before.”
Neither player is taking it easy this summer. Roulette spends his summer in Vancouver training with a number of professional and WHL players. Zellweger stayed closer to his home in Alberta and on the ice at a similar fitness camp.
Both Roulette and Zellweger will return to Seattle and Everett next season.
“For me, this is a very important moment,” says Zellweger. “I think last season was really good for me. This year I want to keep working on my off-ice and my strength in the gym…I think it will do me really good going into this season.”
Draft Day can turn hockey players into a nervous mess as they wait to be heard called by an NHL team. Like last year, this year’s draft will be run virtually and broadcast live from NHL Network studios in Secaucus, NJ.
The first round will air on ESPN2 and Sportsnet on July 23 at 5 p.m. Rounds 2 to 7 begin July 24 at 8 a.m. on NHL Network
Roulette says he will watch in Winnipeg with his family. He suspects they are planning something big. Zellweger will be watching with his family in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and perhaps pacing nervously.
“I’d like to say I’d be pretty calm right now, but you know, I’m not there yet,” Zellweger says. “I honestly don’t know at this point.”
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/kraken/news/top-whl-prospects-eligible-for-2021-nhl-entry-draft/c-325628614
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]