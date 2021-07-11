Accessibility, vibrancy awaits future residents of SMDC Light 2 Residences

A big consideration when considering where to plant roots is accessibility. People want to live in an environment that has easy access to places to eat and that are not difficult to reach. They also want to live relatively close to their work. Essentially, leaving work to get home as soon as possible means spending more quality time with the people they value most or having more time doing activities that give them the most pleasure.

While the global pandemic has forced many to work from the safety of their homes, things are normalizing worldwide and accessibility is becoming more important than ever. The right location can mean the difference between a comfortable commute or barely arriving on time every day.

SMDC Light 2 Residences fulfills the most essential requirements by being strategically located in the commercial center that has become Mandaluyong City. It also features amenities that are sure to give residents a relaxed city feel.

Light 2 Residences is minutes away from the Ortigas Central Business District where several businesses, commercial centers and dining options abound. The property also has a direct connection to the EDSA-Boni MRT-3 station and is close to one of the planned stations of the future Mega Manila subway that travels from Quezon City to Paraaque. The Light Mall is also just an elevator ride away, meaning residents have easy access to everything they will ever need.

The piece of resistance of this master planned development, the private city park was designed by the international landscape architecture firm ALN. This facility, which is almost one hectare in size, offers space for play and relaxation.

Exercise and physical activity are essential to not only stay physically fit, but also to give off positive vibes. SMDC Light 2 Residences offers fitness options, including an indoor gym and fitness studio, an outdoor gym and yoga deck, and even table tennis courts.

Light 2 Residences gives a feeling of coming home on top of city life at its best. From the white marble stone, neutral color palette and mirrors that welcome you into the lobby that are complemented by light wood finishes, reflective materials and accents, it’s like a warm embrace waiting to wrap you around.

The property also gives residents reassurance through access to safe, convenient, hotel-like services such as a doorman, front desk services, 24 hour security, comprehensive CCTV

coverage in common areas, lounges and hallways, plus on-demand professional cleaning and repair services.

With options for studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units ranging from 21 to 42 square feet, Light 2 Residences is perfectly suited to today’s upwardly mobile professional. Even as they pursue their career goals and value convenience and time, these individuals want to enjoy their hobbies and interests in a vibrant contemporary development with such easy accessibility that fits their lifestyle perfectly.

Interested parties will be pleased to know that long and short term lease arrangements are available from SMDC Prime Key Leasing. Owner representation is also available to buyers outside the country. Located along the Mandaluyong section of EDSA, SMDC Light 2 Residences is poised to become an iconic landmark that shines brightly along this vital thoroughfare. Live the good life in this property that will redefine the urban lifestyle.

For more information about SMDC Light 2 Residences, please visit: https://smdc.com/properties/light homes/.

