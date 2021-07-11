Gerrit Cole’s Best Start as Yankee Keeps the Astros Silent in an Instant Classic

THIS is the go-ahead the New York Yankees needed from Gerrit Cole after signing that $324 million contract ahead of the 2020 season.

When the Bombers fell to 41-41 on July 4 thanks to Cole’s inability to hold onto a 4-1 lead against (at the time) the MLB’s worst points-scoring attack in the New York Mets, this was the final low (as successor to a number of others) of the 2021 season.

The Yankees are certainly not out of the woods at 46-42, but it’s indescribable how bad it could have been if this team had fallen flat on its face this week against the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

Now, heading into Sunday, the Yankees have all the momentum—perhaps the most they’ve had all year. They are 4-1 in their last five games and Cole just gave them an epic 129-pitch nine-inning shutout to hold onto a 1-0 lead and grab another series from the Astros.

Let’s take a moment to pour one out for all the “spintack” whiners who believe Cole could only be successful with foreign substances. No. He just needed an adjustment period. The sub-story of Cole’s struggles after the MLB ban may just have been wrapped up.

He recorded the most exciting win of the Yankees season and arguably the most exciting start of any pitcher in MLB, despite having far too many no-hitters in the first half.

Gerrit Cole silencing the Astros and lifting the Yankees was nothing short of epic.

Why? If you’ve been following the Yankees this year, you’d understand. Even Cole’s comes under scrutiny in this 2021 reverse campaign, as almost nothing has gone New York’s way.

Most of that criticism was also indirect. No Yankees fan doesn’t want Gerrit Cole on their team – he’s a great pitcher, teammate, personality and leader. The problem for some dialed-in and learned fans is the way the Yankees signed him.

They passed on ace-like options several years earlier. They failed to develop multiple Cy Young candidates that failed in the Bronx to thrive elsewhere. Heading into 2020, their only standout hole was an ace and stability on top of the rotation.

Col was available. He wasn’t the best pitcher in baseball, but he had two damn good seasons. They made him the highest paid pitcher in baseball with … $79 million. What did that do? Just put MORE pressure on Cole to deliver every time he steps on the mound and let the Yankees use his insane AAV to spend less in subsequent offseasons (which has already happened).

Also credit Aaron Boone for riding Gerrit Cole when he was scared by the high pitch count and injury concerns. I know Aroldis Chapman has been terrible and probably was just a bait, but it’s still not an easy decision to push Cole like that. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 11, 2021

Cole’s had many good starts for the Yankees since he came on board, but this one could very well be the best of his entire tenure (at least during the regular season) in the Bronx (present and future). He threw 99 MPH on his last pitch. He argued with manager Aaron Boone and refused to get out of the game.

Frankly, he knew how to manage these. The Yankees needed this win. A loss would have been more than deflated after how hard he fought to finish off a powerful Astros lineup (despite how many players they missed). There was no mention of Cole – and rightly so! – could have tempted Boone to go to Luis Cessa or Aroldis Chapman for the last three outs of this match to face the top of the Astros lineup. Didn’t happen.

And that’s the final touch on the instant classic that was Cole’s performance on Saturday, July 10. He gave up five baserunners on three basehits and a walk. He struckout 12 batters, including the last two batters. Astros fans will point to a terrible call from the umpire to home plate in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the righthander a crucial out (Yuli Gurriel struckout on a check-swing, but obviously didn’t pass), but Cole got the absolute minimum of his offense.

A lone solo homer from Aaron Judge was the difference in this one. The Yankees had only six hits and three walks against four different Astros-pitchers (even after Zack Greinke was eliminated for the fifth inning!). They were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and 1-for-14 with runners on base.

…………..Aaron Boone says Gerrit Cole was “confused” in Seattle, to the point where he got IVs. Boone says it was doubtful he would start tonight. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 11, 2021

But Cole fought on. Boone just couldn’t afford to get closer to his $16 million, who hasn’t been able to throw a fastball for over a month now. The lineup did what it has done for most of the year and didn’t provide enough support. In a hostile environment at Minute Maid Park, Cole grabbed the ball and delivered the plot twist every Yankees fans needed in 2021, creating his own signature performance in the process.

We’ve said it about 10 times already, but we’re finally here: We’ll be looking back at this moment if the Yankees are able to make this campaign something special.