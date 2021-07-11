Sports
Hopeful ball hockey players try in the city | Professional
If we told you that some of the best hockey players in the world were competing in Fort Wayne on Saturday, you’d probably be thinking, “Okay, so what else is new?” But what would you say if you heard they played without skates?
Before you make fun of the idea of ball hockey, remember that many of the 30 women who attended SportONE/Parkview Icehouse took part in skating, inline skating and in sneakers, and chose this as their favorite way to play hockey. play. Also realize that they were trying out for the US Women’s National Team, which will compete in the International Street and Ball Hockey Federation’s World Championships in Brandon, Manitoba in 2022.
“It’s very similar to ice hockey,” said Eileen Meslar, 32, a veteran of the national team. “I think it’s just the weight of the ball on the puck, as the puck is much heavier. To be honest, I’m a much better runner than I am a skater, as I learned to skate much later (around 13). So I prefer this, but it’s definitely different. In ice hockey, you can coast or slide. Here you have to run; there’s a lot of running.”
The other move is something that US team general manager Angelo Terrana appreciates.
“I can get somewhere in ice hockey by gliding,” said Terrana, who played on the national men’s team in 2014.
“Every time you want to go anywhere in ball hockey, you have to move your feet. It rewards people who are in top condition. That is one of our goals; our team will be in shape, period.”
There are, of course, other differences from ice hockey, including a floating blue line that creates a large, offensively charged zone. And national team coach Scott Hicks — also coach of the Indiana Tech women’s ice hockey team — evaluated players’ physical grit on Saturday through tightly spaced drills.
Players had come from all over — only one was from Indiana — and there will be future tryouts in Irvine, California and Westborough, Massachusetts, before a roster of 25 is chosen.
“This is an incredible community and it was so welcoming,” Terrana said. “It’s clearly a hotbed for hockey and it’s a market we haven’t tapped before. So part of our goal is just to expand the skill we’re looking at. Even if they haven’t played football before or are really good ice players, we want to take a look.”
Those at the ball hockey tryouts, ending today, believe their sport is growing in popularity; the US finished second in the last two World Championships, behind the Czech Republic and Canada respectively.
“I’ve been lucky enough to get a lot of support from friends, family and coaches who said, ‘Okay, you may not have the traditional hockey background, but we see potential and we’re going to work extra hard and get you to the elite level that you have to be,” said Lindsey Machak, 31, a national team veteran who played football, bowling and field hockey before contracting the ball hockey bug at Temple University.
“I think this sport as a whole is a really cool thing. It’s kind of a hidden secret, and I don’t want it to be a secret anymore because it’s an accessible way for people to find hockey. My big goal, and how I try to represent myself, … is that this is a very inclusive, welcoming environment. The more people we have in these camps and tournaments, and the more I play, the happier I am.”
Sources
2/ https://www.journalgazette.net/sports/professional/20210711/ball-hockey-hopefuls-try-out-in-city
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]