Hopeful ball hockey players try in the city | Professional

If we told you that some of the best hockey players in the world were competing in Fort Wayne on Saturday, you’d probably be thinking, “Okay, so what else is new?” But what would you say if you heard they played without skates?

Before you make fun of the idea of ​​ball hockey, remember that many of the 30 women who attended SportONE/Parkview Icehouse took part in skating, inline skating and in sneakers, and chose this as their favorite way to play hockey. play. Also realize that they were trying out for the US Women’s National Team, which will compete in the International Street and Ball Hockey Federation’s World Championships in Brandon, Manitoba in 2022.

“It’s very similar to ice hockey,” said Eileen Meslar, 32, a veteran of the national team. “I think it’s just the weight of the ball on the puck, as the puck is much heavier. To be honest, I’m a much better runner than I am a skater, as I learned to skate much later (around 13). So I prefer this, but it’s definitely different. In ice hockey, you can coast or slide. Here you have to run; there’s a lot of running.”

The other move is something that US team general manager Angelo Terrana appreciates.

“I can get somewhere in ice hockey by gliding,” said Terrana, who played on the national men’s team in 2014.

“Every time you want to go anywhere in ball hockey, you have to move your feet. It rewards people who are in top condition. That is one of our goals; our team will be in shape, period.”

There are, of course, other differences from ice hockey, including a floating blue line that creates a large, offensively charged zone. And national team coach Scott Hicks — also coach of the Indiana Tech women’s ice hockey team — evaluated players’ physical grit on Saturday through tightly spaced drills.

Players had come from all over — only one was from Indiana — and there will be future tryouts in Irvine, California and Westborough, Massachusetts, before a roster of 25 is chosen.

“This is an incredible community and it was so welcoming,” Terrana said. “It’s clearly a hotbed for hockey and it’s a market we haven’t tapped before. So part of our goal is just to expand the skill we’re looking at. Even if they haven’t played football before or are really good ice players, we want to take a look.”

Those at the ball hockey tryouts, ending today, believe their sport is growing in popularity; the US finished second in the last two World Championships, behind the Czech Republic and Canada respectively.

“I’ve been lucky enough to get a lot of support from friends, family and coaches who said, ‘Okay, you may not have the traditional hockey background, but we see potential and we’re going to work extra hard and get you to the elite level that you have to be,” said Lindsey Machak, 31, a national team veteran who played football, bowling and field hockey before contracting the ball hockey bug at Temple University.

“I think this sport as a whole is a really cool thing. It’s kind of a hidden secret, and I don’t want it to be a secret anymore because it’s an accessible way for people to find hockey. My big goal, and how I try to represent myself, … is that this is a very inclusive, welcoming environment. The more people we have in these camps and tournaments, and the more I play, the happier I am.”

[email protected]