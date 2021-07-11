Kingsbarn’s home from home is the last word in luxury

We have dear old friends from Edinburgh, and as we live in Aberdeen we often ran into each other in Dundee when our children were small.

We spent the weekends exploring the various play parks and attractions to keep everyone entertained.

Our kids are all grown now so we opted for a more relaxed adults only weekend in Morton or Pitmilly just outside St Andrews.

It was dark when we came along the country road, but the resort lights shone like a beacon to guide us in the right direction.

We checked in to the small reception area which also houses a shop with some tasty ready meals, pizzas and sauces as well as fresh eggs from their own hen house. It was nice to see lots of local produce for sale too including Jannettas from St Andrews

ice cream and St Andrew Brewing Company beers.

The resort has a nice mix of accommodation to suit everyone’s needs. You can choose to stay at The Courtyard, featuring the original 10 beautifully appointed four-star cottages, or The Steading, comprising six five-star boutique hotels.

We were booked at Bramble Bank, one of the wings of The Steading. The only word anyone could say was “wow” as they stepped into the huge open plan kitchen/dining/living room.

This is the perfect space to share with family or friends, while the large tiled room has been kept cozy with the underfloor heating.

Upstairs, it became a hive of activity as everyone decided who slept where and unpacked suitcases. All bedrooms are grand with pristine en suites, huge windows and the largest beds we’ve ever seen.

After a good night’s sleep we woke up with quite a surprise. Our bedroom’s floor-to-ceiling window had the most amazing view over the countryside and beaches beyond.

Olly, our cocker spaniel, couldn’t be waved away from the window to check out all the birds and rabbits!

A few of us managed a 5k Park Run at nearby Craigtoun Park, then enjoyed some delicious home baked scones at a cafe in St Andrews, while Olly managed a good run along the sand on the town’s beach; a perfect Saturday.

Over dinner and a few nice bottles of wine back at Morton or Pitmilly, we enjoyed a relaxing evening. The kitchen is very well equipped for cooking in a storm and there is a lovely large dining table and a comfortable corner sofa to gather around and play games.

The resort can make suggestions for activities in the immediate area. Buying a lobster at Crail Harbour, playing a round of golf at Kingsbarns, walking in the Angus Glens or visiting a Farm Shop were just some of the options.

The next morning we started on one of the suggestions and walked Olly on the picturesque but rather chilly Elie Beach followed by a warming bowl of Cullen skink at The Ship Inn.

You don’t have to venture far from the resort though, as they seem to have thought of everything at Morton or Pitmilly. You can enjoy a dip in the indoor pool with that spectacular view of the countryside, or chill out in the sauna and steam room.

They have fantastic outdoor activities for the whole family such as tennis, putting, croquet or cornhole as well as several trails and paths.

In a neighboring building just 10 minutes’ walk from our house, the girls enjoyed spa treatments from the beauty therapist, while the boys visited the games room for snooker, table tennis and darts. There is also an impressive indoor tennis court for the budding Andy Murrays.

Far too soon it was Monday morning and time to pack up and go home. We all felt refreshed and recharged after our weekend in the countryside. We would love to come back in the summer months, enjoy a BBQ by the outdoor fire pit and explore more of this beautiful area. The resort also offers pop-up food events on site and has a coffee shop open in the morning.

The Morton of Pitmilly team has reopened since restrictions were lifted and has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure everything is ready for visitors to return. They are now “good to go” in terms of Covid safe, with improved cleaning protocols and disinfection between guests. They also meet the guidelines of Visit Britain/Visit Scotland, Scottish Government and the Association of Scottish Self-Caterers.

TRAVEL FACTS

Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort

Kingsbarns, St Andrews

Website: www.pitmilly.co.uk

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 01334 880466

Prices and length of stay vary depending on the time of year. Three night weekends, four night midweeks and one week stays are popular all year round. During the low season they accept stays of two to seven nights.