UFC 264 results, highlights: Sean O’Malley scores late TKO as Kris Moutinho survives near massive damage





LAS VEGAS — Bantamweight rising star Sean O’Malley’s quest for a high-profile knockout was surpassed by the otherworldly toughness of his late replacement opponent. O’Malley (13-2) still took the third-round TKO victory in a dominant and one-sided appearance on Saturday’s UFC 264 pay-per-view card, but it was an attempt by a badly bruised and bloody Kris Moutinho who drew the most cheers towards the end of the 135lb fight. Referee Herb Dean jumped in to save Moutinho from further damage at 4:31 of the final round, causing a cacophony of boos in the T-Mobile Arena. Moutinho, a 28-year-old Massachusetts native who made his UFC debut after replacing the injured Louis Smolka, likely secured a second date with the promotion as his forward pressure never abated, despite taking a massive beating. received. “Kris is a tough mom,” O’Malley said. “He took this fight on 11 days’ notice when many other UFC fighters wouldn’t accept it.” O’Malley, 26, won his second straight win since a TKO loss to Marlon Vera in 2020, doing so behind a massive jab that routinely punished his aggressive but defensively negligent opponent. Moutinho routinely ran all sorts of attacks, including a left uppercut that dropped him on round 1, a spinning high kick that stunned him later, and a right cross that dropped him to close out the round. Can’t get enough of boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of martial arts from two of the best in the industry. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including direct analysis of UFC 264 live from Las Vegas below. Although Moutinho appeared to be lucky, he was saved by the horn when it appeared as if he had almost stopped, he never stopped chasing O’Malley and sparingly landed a few punches to slowly win the same mob that opened the fight as he took O ‘Malley’s name scanned . On the final lap, Moutinho even meddled in some trash talk as he continued to cut corners and come in on O’Malley, only to be stabbed repeatedly with clean attacks. A jumping knee to the face and a right cross from O’Malley late in the round brought the finish. “I was and I was not [surprised by the stoppage]. That’s a lot of head injury from me,” O’Malley said. “This may not be a good break, but it might have saved him. [in the long run].” After the win, O’Malley summoned former champion Cody Garbrandt before accusing the entire division of dodging him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/mma/news/ufc-264-results-highlights-sean-omalley-scores-late-tko-as-kris-moutinho-nearly-survives-massive-damage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos