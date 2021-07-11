Sunday with Michael Parkinson: When I move, it comes down to the cricket pitch | sunday with





What time do you get up? Normally I don’t do that on Sundays. I often lie in bed all day. Sunday is my lazy day. When I move it’s to the cricket ground to watch a match. I have a drop of beer or two, then put my feet up and watch television. I’m not very adventurous I close my brain and do nothing. What is the breakfast? I make pretty good porridge, so I’ll have that or boiled eggs, a cup of tea. After breakfast? I’m going to lie down! I read the papers and listen to jazz. That’s my kind of music Louis Armstrong, the Great American Songbook. Growing up on Sunday? I grew up in a mining village in a part of Yorkshire where cricket was compulsory. If you didn’t play, the rest of the village looked at you suspiciously. I hated school and enjoyed the weekends. My mother made a football field-sized Yorkshire pudding, and my father and I ate this Sunday feast: Yorkshire pudding with gravy, Yorkshire pudding with roast beef, Yorkshire pudding with treacle. What’s on the box? I’ve always been a fan of soap operas. I love Coronation Street and EastEndersbut i can barely look at it Coronation Street now because it is so shabby. I’m a sucker for show [Jesse Stone] with the police chief [Tom Selleck] who has a huge mustache that looks like he’s eating it. What makes Sunday special? I’ve always worked weekends, so I’ve never considered them different. When I was on Fleet Street, there were no weekends, and when I was on a talk show, we recorded. I’ve been a journalist since I was 16, so I’ve never had a Sunday where I had to do a Monday paper. A Sunday tradition? The cricket club is a touchstone in my life. My father was a very good cricketer. I learned to his knee and when I stood watch on the cricket ground in Yorkshire as a child, I had a perfect view of the pit where he worked. The club I live in now is everything you can imagine from an English cricket ground. My sons are often there. They’re old men now, but they still come every now and then, and if I played I’d be the third captain and make sure my three guys were on my team with me. There is nothing more beautiful than watching your children grow up in a sport and excel at it. Crickets are such a fun game, I love it, and my kids loved it, and they shared my interest in the cricket club. What time do you go to bed? Oh Christ, it would depend with whom! No! haha! Around 10 pm. I read an hour before going to sleep. I read Siegfried Sassoons’ memoirs about his time on the frontline in the First World War. It has always fascinated me. My grandfather was injured in the Somme and after an eggnog at Christmas, he made me feel a lump of shell in his shoulder. Listen to Parky My Kind of Jazz is on Jazz FM on Sundays from 9 p.m.

