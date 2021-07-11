Sports
Summer Sizzler brings tennis players of all ages together | Sport
It only seemed fitting that in the year when Lawton had some of his greatest high school tennis successes, the courts at Lawton’s Greer Park on 38th Street got a much-needed makeover.
And Saturday served as a showcase for both the tennis courts and local talent as Greer Park and its newly revamped tennis courts hosted the Summer Sizzler, a tennis tournament for local tennis enthusiasts of all ages.
Hosted by Tiffany Braxton and her mother, Janie Britton, the event was organized with the aim of raising awareness and excitement of the sport of tennis in Lawton. And the excitement was there on Saturday, with 70 people of all ages competing in the tournament across 13 divisions.
It used to be pretty big here, and one day people just stopped doing it, Braxton said.
That could soon change as a wave of young talent has burst through the ranks of local high schools. Last spring, the MacArthur and Eisenhower tennis teams each sent multiple entrants to the Class 5A state tennis tournament, a place Lawton teams were not used to in the past.
Part of the group leading that attack in Eisenhower was Genevieve Young, a senior who was a regional champion last year and advanced all the way to the state semifinals in Girls No. 1 singles. Though she finished fourth, it was still historic: Young was the first female player from a Lawton school to land on the podium of a state tournament since 1950 (before Eisenhower and MacArthur even existed). It was also notable in that the three other semifinalists were all from private schools, two of which were students at the nationally renowned Tucker Tennis Academy in Tulsas.
We played tennis at Goodyear Association and Tiffany’s mother (Britton) trained (Genevieve) when she was little. She trained her, I trained her, and then we started taking lessons with Cameron’s tennis coaches, said Chris Young, Genevieves’ father. She was an all-stateer this year, and if you look back, we probably haven’t had a female all-state in tennis since the ’50s either.
Young will play in the Oklahoma Coaches Associations All-State showcase next week. But on Saturday, she competed in the singles for women aged 18 and over.
Saturday’s tournament also featured fellow state qualifiers from Eisenhower High, the Phelps triplets, who have one year left at Ike. While Hannah Phelps played girls in high school, brothers Josh and Jacob faced each other in the boys’ singles category, which their father Justin said was difficult.
At the state tournament in May, Josh finished fourth in boys’ singles No. 2, while brother Jacob made the final of boys’ singles No. 1 and claimed silver. On the girls’ side, Hannah finished with a win and two losses, but is still slated to be a favorite to return to state next year.
But the Sizzlers entrants don’t just include the young tennis stars of tomorrow. Britton and her longtime doubles partner Sharon Sasser were once a nationally highly regarded duo in their doubles division. On Saturday they were back on the field, despite being almost four times the age of the youngsters who were making waves in high school.
The real stars of the show were the new courts, which were recently re-built and which seemed to hold up well all day under the stress of competition.
It looks like both Greer Park and Lawton tennis are in good shape going forward.
