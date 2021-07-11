Australian cricket team loses second T20 game with West Indies in St Lucia, Australian batter collapses

Australias preparations for the T20 World Cup have taken another huge blow after being outplayed by the West Indies altogether, with 56 runs in St Lucia when Aaron Finch failed again with the bat.

It caps off a weekend of horror for Justin Langer’s men, who are now 2-0 behind the five-game run against the squad three places lower than them in the ICC standings.

It’s easy to point out that regulars Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins and Marcus Stoinis are all missing from the series, but that’s no excuse for the poor execution with the ball and another reckless chase.

Bringing in the goal of 197 was always going to be a big assignment, and the chase got off to a disastrous start when Matthew Wade was removed from the second ball of the innings.

It presented the perfect chance for Finch to be the hero, but the skipper’s meager run continued, bowled for six by a slower ball from Fidel Edwards.

Finch had previously been dropped on a retarded point on four – the same score he achieved in game one – and continued his terrible form, putting him at a paltry 13.77 average in this season’s Big Bash League.

The captain had plenty of company in single figures on Sunday, with Australia’s struggles summed up by a horror mix that saw Ashton Agar running out.

While his teammates struggled, Mitch Marsh can hold his head high after posting his second half-century of the weekend to give the Aussies a glimmer of hope before chugging out to Dwayne Bravo at long range at 54.

But even he struggled to clear the ropes, with Australia only getting two sixes compared to the hosts’ 13 as they used the wind to their advantage.

Wearing a hat, Chris Gayle put the visitors out of their misery when he cleared Josh Hazlewood in the final.

Bowling is canceled

The match was evenly matched when Marsh knocked over Gayle to bring the hosts down to 3/59, but a partnership of 103 runs for the fourth wicket turned the game on its head.

Shimron Hetmyer led the way with 61 from 36 deliveries and was ably supported by Dwayne Bravo (47* out of 34), before Andre Russell (24* out of 8) went ballistic at the end to push the score towards 200.

However, the Aussies had their chances and will miss a few simple drops early in Bravo’s innings. Adam Zampa dropped a return catch when he was on second, Dan Christian then dropped a sitter in the deep end, before Zampa regained the favor of the veteran’s bowling late in the innings.

It set the tone for what was a miserable night at the ball. Ashton Agar was solid with 1-28 from his four overs, but it was a different story for the quicks.

Josh Hazlewood couldn’t replicate his economic exploits from the first game, but that paled in comparison to Mitchell Starc (0-49) who went wicketless again and was tied to all parts of the ground.

Starc has all the weapons to be the best bowler in the world, but unfortunately he will be shooting blanks in 2021.

Aussies “won’t make excuses”

Mitch Marsh believes Australia can fight back to win the T20 series against the West Indies, despite trailing 2-0 after losing 56 points in St Lucia on Sunday.

Australia looked rusty compared to the West Indies taking two Tests and five T20s against South Africa on home soil.

The lack of cricket in recent months has exposed vulnerabilities in an already weakened squad, but history suggests the series is far from over as Australia fought back two years ago from an identical position to defeat India in the 50-over format. defeat.

“We won’t make excuses, but if you go three months without cricket it can sometimes take a while to get going,” Marsh said.

“The West Indies have played a lot of cricket and they are playing good cricket at the moment, but we definitely felt ready to go for this series.

“This Australian team trailed 2-0 in India and won the series. We trailed New Zealand 2-0 and got it back to 2-all. The Australian teams we love (lifting) when they have their backs against the wall, so hopefully we’ll come out and put in a great performance.”

Skipper Aaron Finch’s horror year with the bat continued, he was fired for just six years after taking a life out of four.

However, Marsh placed his second half-century in as many days as he continues to benefit from a promotion on the order.

The veteran has made a name for himself as a mid-level finisher, but is now an option to stay in third place for this year’s T20 World Cup.

“There has been no discussion about the World Cup stuff at this point,” he said.

“As a young kid, when you play number 3 you probably see it as a huge opportunity, but for me at this stage of my career my focus is on playing my part for the team to the best of my ability. Right now that is stroke number 3.

“If that opportunity is still there in a few months, then so be it, but at the moment I don’t want to talk too much about that when we are 0-2.

“Right now, the squad we have here, we are all very clear about our roles and what we need to do. In the end, we just don’t implement them.

“The West Indies are a very good team, so if you don’t execute it, you will fall short. We are all very clear about our roles and it’s still a great feeling in this team.”

The players may know their part, but they are missing players like David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, who would provide the stability and heavy scoring that was missing in the first two games.

Marsh will not use their absence as an excuse and has full confidence in the current squad to stay ahead of the third game on Tuesday.

“I’d be lying if I said I don’t miss them (miss them), but that’s the situation we’re in right now,” he said.

“I have full confidence in this team that we can turn things around.”