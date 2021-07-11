Argentina vs. Brazil – Football Match Report – July 10, 2021





Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday when an Angel Di Maria goal earned them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equaling 15th Copa America crown. Argentina’s victory was a special triumph for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, who took his first title in a blue and white shirt after more than a decade of club and individual honours. Vickery: Argentina team performance leads Messi to elusive title

– Don’t have ESPN? Get instant access Di Maria started only for the second time in the Copa and justified his selection by scoring the opener midway through the first half. Renan Lodi failed to snap a long ball forward from Rodrigo De Paul and Di Maria lobbed the stranded Ederson with confidence. Lionel Messi won his first major title with Argentina. Buda Mendes/Getty Images Brazil stepped up the pressure in a thrilling second half, but even with five strikers on the pitch they couldn’t equalize against an Argentine defense protected by the excellent De Paul. “I can’t cry yet,” Di Maria said after the game. “We dreamed of getting this and we fought. A lot of people criticized us and asked us not to come back [to the national team]” The match itself was a disappointing one, with Argentina the better side in a reluctant first half with 21 fouls. “First, we have to congratulate our opponents, especially for the first half, when they neutralized us,” said Brazilian defender Thiago Silva. “In the second half there was no game – only one team tried to play football; the other just wasted time, as we knew they would. It’s not an excuse; we didn’t do what we had to do, mainly in the first half .” The Argentine players surrounded their captain at the final whistle. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrated what he called a Maracanazo, a remarkable victory at the famous Rio stadium. “I am speechless,” he said. “I knew my dream would come true, and where better than the… Maracanazo and giving the title to the best in the world and fulfilling his dream.” Messi finished as joint top scorer of the tournament with four goals and was voted joint best player along with Neymar. But Messi was quiet during Saturday’s game and unusually missed a golden opportunity to finish the game with two minutes to go. When the final whistle sounded, Argentina TV declared: “Argentina Champions, Lionel Messi Champion!” “This is a very big title,” said Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni. “I hope Argentinians can enjoy it. The fans love the team unconditionally and I think they identify with this side that is never wary.” The win was Argentina’s fifteenth win in the Copa America, and it means they are on par with Uruguay as the all-time leading winners. Argentina’s victory extended their run of unbeaten games to 20 under Lionel Scaloni and gave Brazil their first competitive defeat since losing to Belgium in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

