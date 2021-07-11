Berrettini starts ‘special Sunday’, tennis news and top stories





LONDON Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini says his compatriots should make sure they have a nice TV for what he promises to be a special day for the sports-mad nation. The 25-year-old – the first Italian to play in a singles final at the All England Club – will face five-time champion and league-leader Novak Djokovic on Center Court. Hours later, Italy face England at Wembley in a memorable Euro 2020 final – a showdown that has left both the home country and the visiting country in euphoria. “I’ll tell them to buy a nice TV if they don’t already have one because I think it’s going to be a special Sunday for all of us,” Berrettini said when asked about the seismic sports Sunday he will star in. . role. “It’s a crazy thing for us to believe, let’s say tennis, of course, because it’s never happened (before at Wimbledon) … “Then for football, because I mean we didn’t qualify for the World Cup (in 2018), so after that, the work they did, how hard they worked, the effort they put in, I think they really deserve this final .” .” Berrettini will be a huge underdog in his first Grand Slam final against the Serb, who is playing his 30th showpiece. However, the Euro 2020 final seems too close to mention. “It’s going to be a tough Sunday for Italians in general, isn’t it?” he said. “But I think we deserve it. It’s a great day, a great sports day. I’m very happy that (tennis) is now one of the biggest sports in Italy along with football.” Despite the outbreak of football fever in England and Italy, seventh seed Berrettini is only concentrating on the huge task at hand. “Of course I’m going to think about mine first. I think the schedule comes first,” he said. “Then I’ll probably go and see them (the Azzurri) if I have the chance.” Djokovic is on the brink of history with the opportunity to join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on a record 20 Majors. His sixth win here would “mean everything” to the world’s number 1. It would leave next month’s US Open as the only Major he would have to sign to become the first men’s player to win a calendar Slam since Rod Laver in 1969. Djokovic said: “That’s why I’m here. That’s why I play. I imagined I would be in a position to fight for another Slam before coming to London. I’ve put myself in a very good position. Anything is possible in the final.Obviously the experience is on my side. “The dream continues. I try to get the most out of my own ability every game and see what happens. Giving up is never an option.” FRANCE PRESS AGENCY, REUTERS WIMBLEDON Men’s singles final: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8.30 p.m.

