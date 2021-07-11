Sports
Indian men’s hockey team in Tokyo | Manpreet Singh-led Team India: Everything you need to know about Tokyo’s men’s hockey side
Manpreet Singh led Team India: Know the men’s hockey team in Tokyo. Photo | Hockey India | Photo credit: Twitter
Essentials
- Tokyo Olympics start from July 23 23
- This will be the 20th Olympic Games list with the Indian Men’s Hockey Team
- The hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will enter the tournament as the fourth-ranked side
While cricket remains a top sport for every Indian today, hockey was the most loved and cherished game for the compatriots, especially in the early post-independence era. Over the years, Indian hockey has been blessed with several match winners – such as Balbir Singh Sr., Dhyan Chand, Dilip Tirkey, Dhanraj Pillay, Sandeep Singh, Sardar Singh, Jugraj Singh, etc – who kept the national flag flying high with their exploits and put India on the world map.
Thus, India has a rich history in the Olympics when it comes to hockey. It goes without saying that the sport has been the luckiest for India in the Olympics – with a whopping 11 medals so far. Of the 11, 8 were gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze, spanning 1928-1980. However, the last medal Indian hockey earned on the biggest podium was at the 1980 Moscow Games. Indian hockey has been through a dry spell since then, but they will now pin their hopes on the Manpreet Singh-led 16-man squad for the Tokyo Games, from July 23.
Here’s everything you need to know about Manpreet & Co. prior to the Tokyo Games –
Manpreet Singh: Under Captain Manpreet, India has done quite well in the recent past, winning 2017 Asian Cup, 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, 2019 FIH Series Final and reaching the quarters in 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneshwar. The Jalandhar-born halfback player will use his experience and composure to lead the Indian men’s hockey contingent.
Harmanpreet Singh: The veteran defender will have to be at his best if India is to make it far at the Tokyo Games. Harman has also led India to victory at the FIH Olympic test event in Tokyo in the absence of Manpreet.
PR Sreejesh: Another veteran campaigner, the goalkeeper and former captain, has been part of the senior team since 2006. In 2017, he received the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri for his work in the field of sports.
Rupinder Pal Singh: He plays as a fullback and is known for his ability to be one of the best drag flickers in the world. He controls an important part of the team and his form will be decisive in India’s quest for gold.
Surender Kumar: The defender was part of the national team at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. The Haryana born athlete is an integral part of the defense line in Team India.
Amit Rohidas: Another defender, Amit, was recalled to the national team in 2017.
Birender Lakra: lakra, whose sister Asunta Lakra also captained the women’s team, represented the Men in Blue at the 2012 London Olympics.
Hardik Singh: The youngster plays as a midfielder. He was also part of the 2018 Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy and the last edition of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar.
Vivek Singh: Another youngster in the lineup, Vivek, was named the 2019 FIH Rising Star of the Year. Vivek scored a crucial equalizer for India in the 42nd minute in the 2018 Hockey Champions Trophy final and is well versed in the high pressure encounters and is expected to do well in Tokyo Games.
Nilakanta Sharma: Nilakanta, due to his accurate passing and speed, will also pose a powerful threat to the opponent while being part of the midfield.
sum: He made his senior debut at the 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. He is also part of the midfield.
Shamsher Singh: Born in 1997, the player plays as a striker for the national team and made his debut at the 2019 Men’s Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey Tournament.
Dilpreet Singh: The 21-year-old is also an important part of the attackers.
Gurjant Singh: He was part of the Indian squad that returned gold at the 2016 Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup held in Lucknow.
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay: Lalit juggles as a striker or midfielder, showing his value, versatility and agility.
Mandeep Singh: The Ranchi Rhinos forward scored his first-ever international goal in 2013 against Oman, in a match in which India ran past the opposition by a stunning 9-1 margin.
As much as the current crop of hockey players is a good mix of youth and experience, let’s take a look at the performance of the men’s hockey team so far in the Olympics –
Bronze at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games
Silver in Breda Champions Trophy 2018
Gold in Muscat Asian Champions Trophy 2018 2018
Gold in Dhaka Asia Cup 2017
Bronze in 2016-17 Bhubaneswar World League
Silver in London Champions Trophy 2016 2016
Silver in Guwahati South Asian Games 2016
Bronze in Raipur World League 2014-15
Gold in Incheon Asian Games 2014
Silver in Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games
Silver in Ipoh Asia Cup 2013
Gold in Ordos City Asian Champions Trophy 2011
Brings Manpreet & Co. the good old days back for the hockey fans in India? Only time will tell… However, they certainly seem to be a daunting and promising lineup.
