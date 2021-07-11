Ricardo Franco ‘willing to die in the ring’ as he defends the World Boxing Championship

Ricardo Franco, an MMA fighter turned bare-knuckle boxer, says he will win as he defends his world championship.

The Scunthorpe-born fighter sensationally defeated Jimmy Sweeney in 2019 and is eager for the rematch on August 14.

He told Channel 4’s Adrenaline Addicts how committed he was to the sport.

Read More – Ricardo Francos Comeback From Life-Threatening Illness Months After Becoming World Champion

In the online-only show, host George King takes on a series of extreme sports, with Rico giving him a barknuckle workout.

The boxer also talked about the intestinal disease that almost took his life during the lockdown.

He now has an ostomy pouch after most of the bowels have been removed.







(Image: David Haber/Scunthorpe Live)



Get the best GrimsbyLive stories straight to your inbox, click here

Speaking of the upcoming rematch, Rico said: I’m going there to win and that’s all I’m going to do.

“I’m ready to die in that ring.

I have sacrificed my life to this sport.

When I’m going through a tough training session and I want to give up, all I think about is the hard times I went through, lying on that deathbed with my stoma ripped open

I go back to those dark places and I get a boost of energy. I’m done with that training, 100 percent.”







(Image: Unknown)



Rico said he had no fear of stepping back into the ring, just excited nerves that kept him on his game.

If there was fear, I would be playing the wrong sport and playing table tennis, he added.

He explained how he went from MMA to taking off the gloves.

I’ve always wanted to try a bare knuckle fight. Its the closest you can get to a street fight, he said.

Every time I visualized [fighting Sweeney], it hit him. Halfway through the fight everything came out and it was crazy.









The full episode will be available soon on Channel 4s Youtube Channel.

Rico previously told Scunthorpe Live that the surgery to place the ostomy bag has given him the best feeling he’s had in years.

“Even when I was in my top shape before, it always felt like there was something holding my fitness back because I was battling the disease,” he said.

Find the latest news and headlines in your area

“Now that’s gone, and nothing can stop me.

“Now I train every day again and I feel a huge difference.

“I learned from this that I can do anything with the right mindset.”

Get the best GrimsbyLive stories straight to your inbox, click here