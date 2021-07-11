Sports
Ricardo Franco ‘willing to die in the ring’ as he defends the World Boxing Championship
Ricardo Franco, an MMA fighter turned bare-knuckle boxer, says he will win as he defends his world championship.
The Scunthorpe-born fighter sensationally defeated Jimmy Sweeney in 2019 and is eager for the rematch on August 14.
He told Channel 4’s Adrenaline Addicts how committed he was to the sport.
Read More – Ricardo Francos Comeback From Life-Threatening Illness Months After Becoming World Champion
In the online-only show, host George King takes on a series of extreme sports, with Rico giving him a barknuckle workout.
The boxer also talked about the intestinal disease that almost took his life during the lockdown.
He now has an ostomy pouch after most of the bowels have been removed.
Get the best GrimsbyLive stories straight to your inbox, click here
Speaking of the upcoming rematch, Rico said: I’m going there to win and that’s all I’m going to do.
“I’m ready to die in that ring.
I have sacrificed my life to this sport.
When I’m going through a tough training session and I want to give up, all I think about is the hard times I went through, lying on that deathbed with my stoma ripped open
I go back to those dark places and I get a boost of energy. I’m done with that training, 100 percent.”
Rico said he had no fear of stepping back into the ring, just excited nerves that kept him on his game.
If there was fear, I would be playing the wrong sport and playing table tennis, he added.
He explained how he went from MMA to taking off the gloves.
I’ve always wanted to try a bare knuckle fight. Its the closest you can get to a street fight, he said.
Every time I visualized [fighting Sweeney], it hit him. Halfway through the fight everything came out and it was crazy.
The full episode will be available soon on Channel 4s Youtube Channel.
Rico previously told Scunthorpe Live that the surgery to place the ostomy bag has given him the best feeling he’s had in years.
“Even when I was in my top shape before, it always felt like there was something holding my fitness back because I was battling the disease,” he said.
Find the latest news and headlines in your area
“Now that’s gone, and nothing can stop me.
“Now I train every day again and I feel a huge difference.
“I learned from this that I can do anything with the right mindset.”
Get the best GrimsbyLive stories straight to your inbox, click here
Sources
2/ https://www.grimsbytelegraph.co.uk/news/local-news/ricardo-franco-prepared-die-ring-5622455
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]