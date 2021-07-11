Los Angeles Dodgers equals franchise record with 8 hours, scores 22 runs in defeat of Arizona Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner and Mookie Betts hit grand slams, Albert Pujols and AJ Pollock homered twice each, and the Los Angeles Dodgers tied a franchise record by connecting a total of eight times, leaving the Arizona Diamondbacks 22-1 on Saturday night. diverted.

Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry also homered when the Dodgers tied a Los Angeles score for runs, last scoring 22 in 2001 in Colorado. This was their highest-scoring game ever at Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962.

“That’s a sign of a really good club that regardless of the score, we just keep trying to win pitches and not give away at bats,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “If you do that, good things can happen.” ‘

The Dodgers have won for the second time in their last six games. They scored in just four different innings, but broke loose on a big scale: five runs in the first, four more in the second, seven runs in the seventh and six in the eighth.

The 22 runs were the most allowed runs in a Diamondbacks game.

Los Angeles led 9-0 after two innings and trailed the pitching of Walker Buehler, who was named All-Star Game replacement on Saturday.

Buehler (9-1) hit six scoreless innings, gave up three hits and struckout seven.

“I know it was fun to have Walker come out and get the ball right,” said Roberts. “Obviously we took a lot of good at bats and hit a lot of balls from the ballpark, just up and down in the setup. AJ had a great night, Justin, everyone.”

The Dodgers began pulling starters out of the game in the fourth inning, starting with shortstop Chris Taylor.

“It was good to get some guys up early and get some other guys up and running and just keep going the next day,” said Roberts.

It was another low in a season filled with them for the Diamondbacks. The mood has been so bleak this season with a 17-game loss streak, another 13-game slip and a record 24 games on the road, that this debacle was not considered a low.

“No, that should tell you what kind of season we’ve had,” said manager Torey Lovullo. “You lose more than 20 (consecutive) games on the road, you fight a loss of 16, 17 game streak, whatever that number was.

“I think for me we are on the rise. We are in a different place. I think we are way past our worst days here,” he said.

Turner, who was added to the All-Star team earlier in the day, hit his first grand slam of his career in the second inning off starter Caleb Smith (2-6). Smith never took out an out in the second before leaving, giving up nine runs on six basehits by walking three, while notifying only three outs.

Betts hit his fifth slam in the seventh. The Dodgers lead the majors this year with nine grand slams.

Pujols connected in the seventh and eighth, giving him 675 home runs. His last homer came from Arizona outfielder Josh Reddick, who retired the side.

“It was great. It’s always fun to watch Albert,” said Pollock. “Every time he hits a homer, you look at history. That man has been doing it for so long. He’s hit a lot of home runs and every one is special.”

Bellinger and Pollock hit back-to-back home runs in the first. McKinstry and Pujols went back-to-back in the seventh. The Dodgers sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning against Smith and took a 2-0 lead on Max Muncy’s double that scored Betts and Taylor.

The Dodgers improved to 8-1 against the Diamondbacks this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.