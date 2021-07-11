Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers equals franchise record with 8 hours, scores 22 runs in defeat of Arizona Diamondbacks
LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner and Mookie Betts hit grand slams, Albert Pujols and AJ Pollock homered twice each, and the Los Angeles Dodgers tied a franchise record by connecting a total of eight times, leaving the Arizona Diamondbacks 22-1 on Saturday night. diverted.
Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry also homered when the Dodgers tied a Los Angeles score for runs, last scoring 22 in 2001 in Colorado. This was their highest-scoring game ever at Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962.
“That’s a sign of a really good club that regardless of the score, we just keep trying to win pitches and not give away at bats,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “If you do that, good things can happen.” ‘
The Dodgers have won for the second time in their last six games. They scored in just four different innings, but broke loose on a big scale: five runs in the first, four more in the second, seven runs in the seventh and six in the eighth.
The 22 runs were the most allowed runs in a Diamondbacks game.
Los Angeles led 9-0 after two innings and trailed the pitching of Walker Buehler, who was named All-Star Game replacement on Saturday.
Buehler (9-1) hit six scoreless innings, gave up three hits and struckout seven.
“I know it was fun to have Walker come out and get the ball right,” said Roberts. “Obviously we took a lot of good at bats and hit a lot of balls from the ballpark, just up and down in the setup. AJ had a great night, Justin, everyone.”
The Dodgers began pulling starters out of the game in the fourth inning, starting with shortstop Chris Taylor.
“It was good to get some guys up early and get some other guys up and running and just keep going the next day,” said Roberts.
It was another low in a season filled with them for the Diamondbacks. The mood has been so bleak this season with a 17-game loss streak, another 13-game slip and a record 24 games on the road, that this debacle was not considered a low.
“No, that should tell you what kind of season we’ve had,” said manager Torey Lovullo. “You lose more than 20 (consecutive) games on the road, you fight a loss of 16, 17 game streak, whatever that number was.
“I think for me we are on the rise. We are in a different place. I think we are way past our worst days here,” he said.
Turner, who was added to the All-Star team earlier in the day, hit his first grand slam of his career in the second inning off starter Caleb Smith (2-6). Smith never took out an out in the second before leaving, giving up nine runs on six basehits by walking three, while notifying only three outs.
Betts hit his fifth slam in the seventh. The Dodgers lead the majors this year with nine grand slams.
Pujols connected in the seventh and eighth, giving him 675 home runs. His last homer came from Arizona outfielder Josh Reddick, who retired the side.
“It was great. It’s always fun to watch Albert,” said Pollock. “Every time he hits a homer, you look at history. That man has been doing it for so long. He’s hit a lot of home runs and every one is special.”
Bellinger and Pollock hit back-to-back home runs in the first. McKinstry and Pujols went back-to-back in the seventh. The Dodgers sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning against Smith and took a 2-0 lead on Max Muncy’s double that scored Betts and Taylor.
The Dodgers improved to 8-1 against the Diamondbacks this season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/31798762/los-angeles-dodgers-tie-franchise-record-8-hrs-score-22-runs-rout-arizona-diamondbacks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]