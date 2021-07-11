Walsh’s wild ride from Aussie net bowler to Aussie destroyer

Windies max impact too much for Aussies in game two

In March 2019, Aaron Finch said that “a gun leg spinner who casts it a bit like Rashid Khan” was one of the American cricketers who had caught his eye after a netting session in Sharjah.

Australia was in the middle of an ODI series against Pakistan ahead of that year’s 50-over World Cup and had invited the US national team, who was also in the UAE at the time, to train with them.

Little did Finch know that two years later, in preparation for another World Cup, that same leg spinner who bowled at them in a dusty practice net in Sharjah would soon be harassing the Aussies in the middle as well.

Hayden Walsh Jr. is the leading wicket taker in the West Indies’ T20I series against Australia in St Lucia, and was instrumental in their stunning first-up win before taking another stranglehold on Saturday night.

Walsh still has photos saved to his phone as he bowls to Australia in his blue USA shirt, and of him talking to Peter Handscomb.

“I remember bowling for ‘Finchy’, ‘Uzzie’ (Usman Khawaja), Alex Carey, a few other guys,” the 29-year-old told cricket.com.au after the 56-run second T20I win of the Windies Australia. “I really enjoyed just being there.”

Chatting with Peter Handscomb in Sharjah, 2019 // delivered

Within months of that meeting, Walsh joined the rare club of players that represented two countries in international cricket when he made his debut for the West Indies after 20 games with the US.

He had qualified for the Americans because he was born in the US Virgin Islands to an Antiguan parent, previously largely overlooked in the regional system of the West Indies.

Walsh bowls to the Aussies in the Sharjah nets, 2019 // delivered

“I never had eyes to play for the West Indies, I had eyes to play for the US, maybe take them to a World Cup,” said Walsh.

“At that time (in 2019) I wasn’t playing regional cricket, I was mostly on the bench.

“I was like, ‘Let me try playing some Associate cricket’. It turned out pretty good. They tried to qualify for ODI status and here I am. Everything just went on from there… Something just happened .”

A breakout 2019 Caribbean Premier League season with the title-winning Barbados Tridents propelled him to the Windies white-ball teams, though the twists and turns continued when Walsh caught COVID-19 on Windies’ tour of Bangladesh earlier this year.

By the time the Australian series started, he had not played international cricket for over a year.

Walsh rated his role in Australia’s astonishing collapse in the first T20I as one of his greatest career achievements, and he has now fired their leading hitter in the series, Mitch Marsh, in both games.

The wrist spinner has six wickets at a 6.50 sparring rate in consecutive wins and is hopeful to make the Windies’ T20 World Cup squad.

“I really wanted to play international cricket so I was just trying to find a way to do that,” he added.

“US was a road I could try, and my cricket just got better and better, and I’m here now.”

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

