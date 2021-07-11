Sports
Elite soccer, track recruit Isaiah Sategna to Oregon Ducks? 247Sports thinks so
247Sports Four Star Wide Receiver Isaiah Sategna is set to commit to either the Oregon Ducks or USC Trojans on Sunday.
And it looks like there’s some significant late buzz in Oregon’s favor, such as: several of the top 247Sports writers have made predictions in favor of the Ducks.
At this point, Sategna to Oregon feels like a slam dunk.
That is an important development for both football and athletics.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound pass-catcher, from Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, Arkansas), is rated the Nations No. 189 General Prospect and No. 29 Broad Receiver.
But he’s an even more impressive recruit on the field and field, rated one of the nation’s top overall prospects by MileSplit after winning five state titles in Arkansas as a sophomore (200m, 400m, long jump, 60m, 60m high hurdles) and breaking a few 60m records (dash, high hurdles).
Sategna told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he plans to study both sports in college.
Analysis
Sategna is a great asset to the University of Oregon, but it is may mean the Ducks football program has a lot of work to do when it comes to other top-wide receiver goals:
– 5-Star Wide Receiver Kevin Coleman (No. 2 National)
– 4-Star Wide Receiver Tetaoira McMillan (No. 4 National; The Opening MVP)
– 4-star athlete Brenen Thompson (no. 2 athlete national on Rivals)
– 4-star wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (No. 10 nationally; trending elsewhere)
– 4-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons (No. 20 National; Westview High School)
With Texas duo Nicholas Anderson and Stephon Johnson already in the fold and a deep collection of passcatchers in the 2021 class, Oregon may not be looking for much more help in the position.
Frankly, I thought Oregon might wait to try and land one of the nations’ top-10 recipients, but Sategna has a shot at being an elite weapon in the slot — Oregon’s biggest need area in the receiving corps — and he is a really special number and field recruit.
His commitment would be a big win for the athletic department as a whole.
– Andrew Nemec | [email protected] | @AndrewNemec
