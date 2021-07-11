Wimbledon fever: tennis facilities in Newport near you





WIMBLEDON is coming to an end, but Newport and the wider Gwent area are stricken with tennis fever.

Like the rest of the UK, we were fascinated by the efforts of British wildcard Emma Raducanu, who defied all odds to reach the fourth round of the most famous tennis tournament.

But as the action draws to a close with the men’s singles final on Sunday (July 11), we don’t have to forget the sport for an entire year. We don’t have to wait for the next big tournament to hit our television screens either. Newport and the surrounding area are home to a number of tennis courts and sports clubs, where people can grab a racket and play. MORE NEWS: We may not cover all the facilities in the region, but here’s what you need to know to play tennis locally. If we missed your favorite tennis facility, let us know in the comments section below, or on one of our dedicated social media pages – including the Argus Sport page. Tennis facilities near you – what you need to know

Allt-Yr-Yn Tennis Club

Just a stone’s throw from the city center, it houses eight artificial, illuminated lawns. The facilities are suitable for junior, adult and competitive tennis events. In addition, there are changing rooms and a clubhouse – complete with bar. Membership fee information is only available to those who inquire, but more information can be found here. Stow Park Lawn Tennis Club

Unsurprisingly in the Stow Park area of ​​the city, these courses are also suitable for all ages and all skill levels. According to their website, there are several membership options, along with the option to book one of the six courts. An adult membership for a year costs £45, but there are also options for baby, couples and family membership. Everything you need to know can be found here. Newport Live

The operators of a number of sports facilities in the city, Newport Live, have resumed some of their tennis offerings. This currently includes: social

1 to 1 tennis lessons

Autism friendly tennis

Junior Wheelchair tennis According to their website, “the courts are available between 8am and 6pm at a cost of £5 for 50 minutes”. Members can book eight days in advance, non-members four days in advance. More information can be found here. Cwmbran Tennis Club

Located on the grounds of Green Meadow Golf and Country Club, the club has been a mainstay since 1987. During weekday evenings there is a full coaching program for children and adults. On weekends, the courts are used for social tennis. All skill levels are welcome, and both members and paying individuals are welcome. An adult membership for one year costs £138. Everything you need to know can be found here. Six Bells Park

Located in Abertillery, junior tennis lessons are available at Six Bells Park. Different sessions are offered for different age groups, with classes aimed at children between the ages of three and twelve. Saturday morning classes cost £3 per session. The coach is also said to provide private coaching to people of all ages and abilities. More information is available here. Chepstow . Tennis Club

This club is located in the Chepstow Athletic Club and all abilities are welcome. Club sessions take place on Tuesdays at 6.30pm and Sundays at 2pm. It seems that courts can also be booked on an individual basis. An adult membership costs £120 for a year. Everything you need to know is available here.

