No bronze game in hockey if finalist is forced out by Covid





The losing semifinalists in hockey may stand a shot at Olympic gold in the Tokyo Games if one of the finalist teams is forced out due to COVID-19 as the opponent of the last four legs of the affected side would be elevated to the top clash. This was made clear in the Games' Sport-Specific Regulations (SSR) revealed on Sunday. The SSR was jointly developed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Federations (IFs) to determine the impact of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case and its management in competition formats and structures. "In hockey, teams that cannot compete due to COVID-19 are not disqualified and are marked as DNS (Did Not Start). In the event that a team in the knockout stage can no longer compete due to COVID-19, their minimum is ranking achieved is protected and, if time permits, their opponent advances to the next round. "So if a team is unable to participate in the final, the team eliminated by the team affected by COVID-19 will be taken to the final to compete for the medal on the playing field. "The other losing semi-finalist will receive the bronze medal," read the rules developed for hockey. However, the regulations did not say what the possible scenario could be if both finalist teams were eventually affected by the virus. It also did not specify what happens in the event that COVID-19 strikes even the losing semifinalists. India participates in both the men's and women's hockey competitions. Last month, when developing the guidelines, the IOC's board of directors had emphasized three key principles to provide consistency across sports where possible. The principles considered by the IOC were: "No athlete or team should be classified as 'disqualified' for COVID-19 reasons, instead 'Did Not Start (DNS)' or an equivalent sport-specific designation be used where the athletes or team cannot participate in competition." "The athlete/team's minimum result will be protected, given the stage of the competition in which they were unable to participate. "(And) where possible, the seat of any athlete or team unable to participate shall be filled by the next most suitable athlete or team…" The IOC developed the SSR as an emergency measure that will come into effect if a confirmed COVID case is reported in a sport, to ensure smooth running of events. The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 under extraordinary circumstances due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The Games were turned into a TV-only event after the Japanese government banned spectators from the venues after imposing a state of emergency to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

