What channel is NASCAR on today? TV Schedule, Atlanta Race Start Time





For anyone asking, “What channel is the NASCAR race on today,” the answer is a new one. The channel for the Sunday Cup Series race, the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway, is NBCSN. The NBC network family will broadcast the remaining Cup Series races in 2021, and NBCSN will be showing Sunday’s race after NBC aired Road America’s race last weekend. Below is everything you need to know about the schedule for Sunday’s race in Atlanta, including the TV coverage and start time. MORE: Watch today’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial) What channel is NASCAR on today? TV channel: NBCSN (TSN in Canada)

NBCSN (TSN in Canada) Live Stream: NBCSports.com | fubo TV (Free 7-day trial)

NBCSports.com | fubo TV (Free 7-day trial) Radio:PRN NBCSN’s programming begins with the “Countdown to Green” pre-race show, followed by race coverage. Rick Allen will call off the race while Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will provide analysis. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Dillon Welch will be the pit reporters. MORE: Atlanta lineup, running order set without qualifying NASCAR live stream for race in Atlanta Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday’s NASCAR race live from Atlanta via Atlanta NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports App. For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five over-the-top (OTT) TV streaming options with NBC and NBCSN AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu, Sling, and YouTubeTV. Below are links to each: What time does the NASCAR race start today? Race: Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart

Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart Date: Sunday 11 July

Sunday 11 July Time:3:30 p.m. ET (TV time) The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled for 3:48 p.m. ET. However, the weather can play a big part in the start of the race. The The National Weather Service’s weather forecast for Sunday for Hampton, Ga., where the track is located, calls for showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and before 9 p.m., with temperatures of 90 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Schedule NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Below is the remaining schedule for the regular season and the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, starting with Sunday’s race in Atlanta, the 21st race of the season. NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Regular Season Date race To follow Time (ET) TV Radio July 11 Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart Atlanta Motor Speedway 3.30 pm NBCSN PRN July 18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN PRN August the 8th Go bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN Aug 15 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 1 o’clock in the afternoon NBC IMS Aug 22 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN 28 Aug Cola Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7 p.m NBC MRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Round of 16 Date race To follow Time (ET) TV Radio September 5 Cook Out South 500 Darlington Raceway 6:00 PM NBCSN MRN September 11 Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Racecourse 7:30 pm NBCSN MRN September 18th Bass Pro Shops Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 pm NBCSN PRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Round of 12 Date race To follow Time (ET) TV Radio Sept 26 South point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7 p.m NBCSN PRN October 3 YellaWood 500 Talladega Super Speedway 2:00 p.m. NBC MRN October 10 Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course 2:00 p.m. NBC PRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Round of 8 Date race To follow Time (ET) TV Radio October 17 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Texas Motor Speedway 2:00 p.m. NBC PRN the 24th of October Hollywood Casino €400 Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN Oct 31 Xfinity 500 Martinsville Speedway 2:00 p.m. NBC MRN NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Championship 4 Date race To follow Time (ET) TV Radio November 7th NASCAR Cup Series Championship Phoenix Raceway 3 p.m. NBC MRN

