Connect with us

Sports

What channel is NASCAR on today? TV Schedule, Atlanta Race Start Time

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By

 


For anyone asking, “What channel is the NASCAR race on today,” the answer is a new one.

The channel for the Sunday Cup Series race, the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway, is NBCSN. The NBC network family will broadcast the remaining Cup Series races in 2021, and NBCSN will be showing Sunday’s race after NBC aired Road America’s race last weekend.

Below is everything you need to know about the schedule for Sunday’s race in Atlanta, including the TV coverage and start time.

MORE: Watch today’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

What channel is NASCAR on today?

  • TV channel: NBCSN (TSN in Canada)
  • Live Stream: NBCSports.com | fubo TV (Free 7-day trial)
  • Radio:PRN

NBCSN’s programming begins with the “Countdown to Green” pre-race show, followed by race coverage. Rick Allen will call off the race while Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will provide analysis. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Dillon Welch will be the pit reporters.

MORE: Atlanta lineup, running order set without qualifying

NASCAR live stream for race in Atlanta

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday’s NASCAR race live from Atlanta via Atlanta NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports App.

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five over-the-top (OTT) TV streaming options with NBC and NBCSN AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu, Sling, and YouTubeTV.

Below are links to each:

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

  • Race:Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart
  • Date: Sunday 11 July
  • Time:3:30 p.m. ET (TV time)

The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled for 3:48 p.m. ET.

However, the weather can play a big part in the start of the race. The The National Weather Service’s weather forecast for Sunday for Hampton, Ga., where the track is located, calls for showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and before 9 p.m., with temperatures of 90 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Schedule NASCAR Cup Series 2021

Below is the remaining schedule for the regular season and the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, starting with Sunday’s race in Atlanta, the 21st race of the season.

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Regular Season

DateraceTo followTime (ET)TVRadio
July 11Quaker State 400 presented by WalmartAtlanta Motor Speedway3.30 pmNBCSNPRN
July 18Foxwoods Resort Casino 301New Hampshire Motor Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNPRN
August the 8thGo bowling at The GlenWatkins Glen International3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Aug 15Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia LineIndianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course1 o’clock in the afternoonNBCIMS
Aug 22FireKeepers Casino 400Michigan International Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
28 AugCola Zero Sugar 400Daytona International Speedway7 p.mNBCMRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Round of 16

DateraceTo followTime (ET)TVRadio
September 5Cook Out South 500Darlington Raceway6:00 PMNBCSNMRN
September 11Federated Auto Parts 400Richmond Racecourse7:30 pmNBCSNMRN
September 18thBass Pro Shops Night RaceBristol Motor Speedway7:30 pmNBCSNPRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Round of 12

DateraceTo followTime (ET)TVRadio
Sept 26South point 400Las Vegas Motor Speedway7 p.mNBCSNPRN
October 3YellaWood 500Talladega Super Speedway2:00 p.m.NBCMRN
October 10Bank of America ROVAL 400Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course2:00 p.m.NBCPRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Round of 8

DateraceTo followTime (ET)TVRadio
October 17Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500Texas Motor Speedway2:00 p.m.NBCPRN
the 24th of OctoberHollywood Casino €400Kansas Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Oct 31Xfinity 500Martinsville Speedway2:00 p.m.NBCMRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Playoffs Championship 4

DateraceTo followTime (ET)TVRadio
November 7thNASCAR Cup Series ChampionshipPhoenix Raceway3 p.m.NBCMRN

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nascar/news/nascar-channel-time-schedule-atlanta/1gr1p2o2ta42k1fa9b5zyd37cr

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: