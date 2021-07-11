KS4GM’s Five Breakout Washington Football Teamers for 2021

The depth on Washington’s roster for 2021 will likely be the best in years, if not decades. Solid design over the past few years, as well as some very cunning free-desk moves over the past two seasons, has not only given the WFT a very solid group of starters – particularly on defense – but it has also had some backups. players who could likely be starters on several other NFL teams (e.g., Tim Settle, Matt Ioannidis, Ereck Flowers/Wes Schweitzer).

This piece focuses on one very prominent and four less prominent players who, if successful, could help the team be competitive in the playoffs, or if not successful, could be flushed out of the league in a few years.

Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB)

Having been in the league for over 15 years, I must confess that it is a little odd that Fitzpatrick is nominated as a breakthrough player. But as I wrote elsewhere, Fitz is playing the best football of his career in his golden years. In 2021, combined with one of the best defenses in the league, and equipped with an offensive approach, with offensive weapons attuned to his strength as a quarterback, I believe Fitzpatrick will have his best season as a pro, and finally the playoffs. fetch.

There is not a player on this list, and probably not a player on the team, whose breakthrough this year will be as important to the success of this team as Fitzpatrick. If he does?, the sky is the limit for this team, and I wouldn’t be surprised if his name is mentioned in the MVP call.

Saahdiq Charles (G/T)

When Charles was drafted in the 4th round last year, it seemed like a bargain to many people. There were rumors that Charles was a first- or second-round talent, but that he slipped into the draft due to concerns about his character, particularly around the potential use of marijuana. His remorse during the pre-concept interviews convinced Ron Rivera that he meant it take the steps necessary to succeed in the pros:

One thing that really caught my eye was that he made the statement that when you get something taken away, you want it back, you want to do it the right way, Rivera said. That really touched me. I’m one of those who believe you give guys opportunities especially when they show they want it and this is a young man who wants it.

The initial expectation was that he could start on the left hat as early as last year. Unfortunately Charles suffered a knee injury early in the season so we didn’t get to see his abilities. Now all hell enters the training camp with a roster that already has three guards of the starting caliber (Schweitzer, Flowers and Scherff).

If Charles is effectively on watch, he could make Scherff’s departure next year considerably less painful. If he can succeed on a left tackle — with Sam Cosmi eventually starting on the right tackle — the team will have staged a coup, with starters on two critical offensive lines locked into rookie deals for years.

Washington asst. OL coach Travelle Wharton on whether Saahdiq Charles would be a better fit for G or OT: “He can play both. He has the pace to play on the outside and he has the strength to play on the inside. He’s a big asset to us.” Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 7, 2021

Jeremy Reaves (S)

Despite playing very well late last year, Reaves is still not getting much attention in the run-up to the 2021 season. Kam Curl is, rightly so, at the top of any discussion about Washington’s security, followed by Landon Collins, the newly signed Bobby McCain and DeShazor Everett. Troy Apke’s last chance to make the team look like a cornerback, and rookie Darrick Forest seems slated for a special team role, at least initially.

Things seemed to be coming together for Reaves in 2020, and I definitely think he has the talent to at least have security depth in this team. He is in the final year of his current contract, so the 2021 season will be pivotal in determining his trajectory in the league, or if he even continues to play in the NFL. I wouldn’t be surprised if he and Everett battle it out for the last safety position on the team during this off-season.

Antonio Gandy-Golden (WR)

The broad receiver competition at the WFT is unusually lively this year, with the talent and depth of the entry level better than in a very long time. Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown are all locks to make up the team. That probably leaves 3 more WR slots left this off-season. The favorites’ chances to fill two of those positions are Cam Sims and Adam Humphries, leaving one spot on the list for about 7 other players.

AGG, like Charles, was taken by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. Also, like Charles, he suffered an injury early in the season that prevented the team from properly viewing his skills against NFL talent. At 64, AGG is the second highest WR on the roster (for Cam Sims). He was drafted by Rivera and his pace was comparable to Kelvin Harmon before the injury. I think AGG will impress enough in the preseason to impress the team and end up being used all year round as a big target in the red zone in key situations.

James Smith Williams (EDGE)

No individual player on the team may have two better players (who are also two of the best in the league) ahead of Smith-Williams. With Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the edge, I suspect most fans would never want to see Smith-Williams on the field, but even those two titans need a breather every now and then.

However, Washington’s EDGE depth appears surprisingly shallow at first glance. That situation will give several young lads an unusual opportunity to show themselves this season when Young and/or Sweat come off the field.

Seventh rounders Smith-Williams, James Bradley-King and possibly Shaka Toney will all be competing for backup roles. Smith-Williams is a top athlete, who is very close to Ryan Kerrigan in physical ability. He had injury issues in college but was able to stay completely healthy and contribute to special teams last year. If Smith-Williams takes the auxiliary role of Kerrigans in 2021, he could play about 40% of the defensive snaps (up from 9% in 2020). That should be a sufficient platform for us to see if he’s the real deal.

Final Thoughts

Last season, expectations for a new coach, young quarterback and ragtag team were low, especially after a 3-13 season. Now, after a division title and playoff appearance, fan expectations are likely to be just as high as they have been since the 2013 season following RG3’s sensational rookie debut.

Fitzpatrick aside, I don’t necessarily expect many of the players mentioned here to play a critical role in the teams’ success in 2021, although their profound contributions will certainly be critical to the effectiveness of the players starting for them, especially if any of them get injured.

That said, at least one or two of them could end up being key starters for the team going forward. As this team gets better and deeper, it becomes more difficult to identify potential breakthrough players as more and more build a track record of success.