Tennis-‘Look At Her Now’: Goolagong Always Knew Barty Was Australia’s Next Champion | The Mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Australian great Evonne Goolagong said Ash Bartys Wimbledon victory on Saturday made her more emotional than her own triumph at the grasscourt major 50 years ago. A woman on a mission this year at the All England Club, Barty succeeded pioneer Goolagong, with whom she shares Indigenous Australian heritage, by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-3 in a nerve-wracking final at Center Court. I never really saw myself play for years until I showed some kids from our national indigenous camp a movie I starred in. Watching Ash was more emotional for me, Goolagong said in a video released by Tennis Australia on Sunday. Everyone reacts differently when they win Wimbledon for the first time. It didn’t dawn on me until later, because you were sedated. You’re in shock, just like Ash at the end. We were so excited. Now I see the other side of my family, what they were like when they saw me win. They jumped up, cried, shouted exactly what we were doing. Barty wore a scalloped-edged outfit in the style of the 1970s Goolagons kit throughout the tournament and said after her win she hoped she had made her idol proud. She sure did. She made me proud from the first time I saw her, said Goolagong. She must have been about 13 years old and played at the Australian Open. (My husband) Roger and I looked a little and we saw a whole point where she had all the skills. She did the slice, the volley, the smash, everything and we both looked at each other and said she got it, she’s going to be our next champion. Look at her now. Goolagong said it was amazing that Barty claimed her first Grand Slam title at the French Open (2019), the site of her own first major in 1971. I am so proud of Ash and the way she treats herself. Not only on the field, but also off the field. She’s a great Australian, everyone loves her, said Goolagong. Ash is like a sister and part of my family to me and we treat each other that way. It is magical when you achieve your dream. I’m sure it’s magical for her. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by William Mallard)

