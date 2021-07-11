No game for bronze medal in hockey as finalist is forced out due to COVID-19-Sports news, Firstpost





This was made clear in the Games’ Sport-Specific Regulations (SSR) revealed on Sunday. The SSR was jointly developed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International

Representative image. Getty Images

New Delhi: The losing semifinalists in hockey may have a shot at Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games if one of the finalist teams is eliminated due to COVID-19 as the last four stage opponent of the affected side would be elevated to the top clash. This was made clear in the Games’ Sport-Specific Regulations (SSR) revealed on Sunday. The SSR was jointly developed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Federations (IFs) to determine the impact of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case and its management in competition formats and structures. “In hockey, teams cannot participate because of: COVID-19 will not be disqualified and will be marked as DNS (Did Not Start). In the event that a team is no longer able to compete in the knockout stage due to: COVID-19 their minimum rank achieved is protected and, time permitting, their opponent advances to the next round. “So if a team is unable to participate in the final, the team that has been eliminated by the COVID-19 affected team will be taken to the final to compete for the medal on the field of play. “The other losing semi-finalist will receive the bronze medal,” read the rules developed for hockey. However, the regulations did not say what the possible scenario could be if both finalist teams were eventually affected by the virus. It also didn’t specify what happens in the case COVID-19 eventually even hits the losing semi-finalists. India participates in both the men’s and women’s hockey competitions. Last month, when developing the guidelines, the IOC’s board of directors had emphasized three key principles to provide consistency across sports where possible. The principles considered by the IOC were: “No athlete or team shall be deemed ‘disqualified’ for” COVID-19 reasons, “Did Not Start (DNS)” or an equivalent sport-specific designation will be used instead where the athletes or team cannot participate in competition.” “The athlete/team’s minimum result will be protected, given the stage of the competition in which they were unable to participate. “(And) where possible, the seat of any athlete or team unable to participate shall be filled by the next most suitable athlete or team…” The IOC developed the SSR as an emergency measure that will come into effect if a confirmed COVID case is reported in a sport, to ensure smooth running of events. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled from July 23 to August 8 under extraordinary circumstances due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The Games were turned into a TV-only event after the Japanese government banned spectators from the venues after imposing a state of emergency to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

