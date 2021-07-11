The Greek Olympic team for Tokyo ATHENS 9.84





Our country has completed the 83 athletes who will represent Greece at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, after Pericles Elias’ final qualification in mountain biking and while the position of Argyros Afratis has yet to be clarified. The track has the most members as 20 athletes participate, followed by the Men’s National Water Polo Team (13), while in individual sports swimming dominates with 12. The federation with the most athletes (34) is the KOE, with 12 in swimming, 9 in artistic swimming, but also 13 in the men’s national water polo. Emilia Tsoulfa is the oldest athlete of the Greek Olympic team at the age of 48, while Evangelia Psarra, at the age of 47, participates for the 6th time in the top organization of the world (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 ). It is worth noting that this is the second time since 1992 that Greece will have fewer than 100 athletes. In Barcelona he competed with 70 and abroad in Atlanta in 1996 with 120, in Sydney in 2000 with 139, in Athens in 2004 with 436 (the largest entry), in Beijing in 2008 with 152, in London in 2012 with 103 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 with 93 athletes. The leader of the Greek delegation will be Michalis Fysentzidis and the flag bearers will be Lefteris Petrounias and Anna Korakaki. GREEK PARTICIPATION IN EVERY SPORT IN TOKYO STIVOS (20) Men 110 meters. In .: Costas Douvalidis 50 km walk: Alexandros Papamichael Close-up: Costas Filippidis Close: Emmanuel Karalis Height: Miltos Tentoglou Hammering: Michalis Anastasakis Hammering: Christos Frantzekakis Triple: Dimitris Tsiamis Ladies

100m / 200m: Rafaela Spanoudaki

100 meter. M.: Elisavet Pesiridou

In the neighbourhood: Katerina Stefanidi

Close-up: Nikol Kyriakopoulou

Short: Eleni Polak

Triple: Voula Papachristou

Discus Throw: Chrysoula Anagnostopoulou

Hammering: Stamatia Skarveli

20 km walk: Antigoni Drismioti

20 km on foot: Penny Tsinopoulou

20 km on foot: Kyriaki Filtisakou

400m: Irini Vassiliou WATER SUPPLY (13)

Men’s National Water Polo Team:

Manolis Zerdevas, Konstantinos Genidounias, Dimitris Skoumpakis,

Marios Kapotsis, Giannis Foundoulis, Alexandros Papanastasiou,

George Dervisis, Stelios Argyropoulos – Kanakakis, Konstantinos Mourikis,

Christodoulos Kolombos, Konstantinos Giouvetsis, Angelos Vlachopoulos, Costas Galanidis SWIMMING (12)

Men

Christian Golomeev – 50m Freestyle

Apostolos Christou – 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle

Andreas Vazaios – 200m mixed

Apostolos Papastamos – 200 / 400m mixed

Costas Egglezakis – 800m Freestyle

Dimitris Markos – 800m Freestyle

Christian Golomeev, Apostolos Christou, Andreas Vazaios, Odysseas Meladinis – Men’s 4x100m freestyle

Vangelis Makrygiannis, Costas Meretsolias, Andreas Vazaios, Apostolos Christou – Men’s 4x100m mixed

Alkis Kynigakis – open sea Ladies

Anna Doutounaki – 100m Butterfly

Apostolos Christou, Costas Meretsolias, Anna Doutounaki, Nora Drakou – 4x100m mixed mixed ARTIFICIAL SWIMMING (9)

Team

Maria Alzigouzi – Kominea, Eleni Fragaki, Krystalenia Gialama, Penelope Karamesiou, Adriana Misikevic, Evelina Papazoglou, Evangelia Platanioti, Georgia Vassilopoulou, Danae Kariori. SAILING SAILING (8)

Men

Byron Kokkalanis – RSX men

Giannis Mitakis – finally

Panagiotis Mantis, Pavlos Kayialis – 470 men Ladies

Katerina Divari – RSX ladies

Basel of Karahali – radial

Ariadne Paraskevi Spanaki, Emilia Tsoulfa – 470 women ROWING (4)

Maria Kyridou, Christina Bourbou – double decker

Stefanos Douskos – single scull

Anneta Kyridou – single scull FOOTBALL (3)

Polychronis Tzortzakis – road cycling

Christos Volikakis – track cycling

Pericles Elias – mountain biking PURPOSE (2)

Anna Korakaki – 10m. and 25m. air pistol

Nikos Mavromatis – sketch TENNIS (2)

Stefanos Tsitsipas – simple, mixed

Maria Sakkari – simple, mixed OLD (2)

Maria Prevolaraki – 53k

Giorikas Pilidis – 65k free. JUDO (2)

Alexis Danatsidis – 81k

Elisavet Teltsidou – 70k TOXOVOLIA (1)

Evangelia Psarra – individual HIGH SCHOOL (1)

Lefteris Petrounias – instrumental, rings XIFASKIA (1)

Gudura gifts – sword TABLE TENNIS (1)

Panagiotis Gion – easy (1)

Fenia Tzeli – 57 kg WEIGHT LOSS (1)

Thodoris Iakovidis -96k. Source: RES-EAP

Source: RES-EAP

