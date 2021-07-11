Sports
Tom Brady Best Male Athlete, Buc’s Best Team at ESPYS
TAMPA Tom Brady threw two tuddies to Rob Gronkowski’s tight end in the Bucs Super Bowl 55 victory over the Chiefs, earning him the Most Valuable Player Award for the game.
On Saturday night, Gronkowski was again on the receiving end for Brady, this time accepting an ESPY for the Bucs quarterback as Best Athlete, Mens Sports at the awards ceremony that aired on ABC.
What a surprise he didn’t show up,’ Gronkowski said.
The Bucs also won the last ESPY of the evening, for best team, to win six other champions: Los Angeles Dodgers (World Series), Alabama (college football), Oklahoma (women’s softball), Baylor (men’s basketball), Stanford (women’s basketball ) and the Seattle Storm (WNBA).
Brady, 43, recorded a message when accepting his award in a category that included Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.
Hey, everyone, I hope you’re having a good time in New York. I sure wish I could be there with you and my teammates to celebrate,” Brady said. I’m very honored to be voted the best athlete in men’s sports, and I’ve always said I don’t really play for individual awards or statistics. I love football and I love that it’s a team sport and that our team won the Super Bowl.
To even qualify for this incredible award along with LeBron, Tiger and MJ is really cool. There are so many great nominees. I play a team sport. Lewis Hamilton is a great source of inspiration and I know he has a great team too. So congratulations to all the female nominees. Briana (Stewart), Amanda (Nunes), Simone (Biles) and Naomi (Osaka). You are great competitors and great athletes.
And lastly I want to thank my teammates, many of you who are here now. I hope you take home the Team of the Year award in a few moments. Have fun, but not too much in New York, because we start football in two weeks.’
The Bucs represented Gronkowski, receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, running backs Ronald Jones and LeSean McCoy, and linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul at the event. They all took the podium when the Bucs won the best team.
Yes darling! Were the champions, baby! Yes, were the champions,’ said Gronkowski. Kudos to my teammates. … The first day of practice, I just looked around and said, damn it! We’ve got an (expletive) load of talent, honey. This is the best selection I’ve ever seen. Coach BA (Bruce Arians) kept saying all year that if we played together and stay together, no one will beat us. And when we got down, we stuck together and we jumped back, and he was right. We all played together and no one could beat us. We kept whipping that… you know.
We did it, 2020,” said Pierre-Paul. Everyone knows what COVID was like last year. … We had to do all those damn tests. … We did it, and we were going to get another one next year.’
Actor Anthony Mackies’ monologue at the ceremony included the following: I want to thank you all. Thanks to all of you, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring. That means it’s now official: Tom Brady has more Super Bowl rings than Jason Pierre-Paul fingers.”
The ESPYS did a comedic piece about quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his speculative future in Green Bay. In a taped message, Brady said, I heard he’s taking Gronk’s place . . . on the party boat, not on our roster.”
