Wimbledon finals miss Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka because they put their well-being first

Two of tennis’ biggest names are absent from Wimbledon’s legendary grass for this weekend’s final, and the reason has nothing to do with their on-court play. Instead, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka have taken athletes’ growing agency to new heights by declaring that their personal well-being is a prerequisite for competing.

It is little coincidence that these athletes work to regain control of their well-being, while speaking out loudly on matters of social justice.

Citing the short lead time this year between the recently completed French Open and Wimbledon, Nadal announced he would not appear at the All England Club via a series of tweets posted on June 17. The 20-time Grand Slam champion said he listened to my body to extend my career and keep doing what makes me happy.

Later that same day, Noami Osaka also withdrew from Wimbledon, citing a desire for personal time with friends and family, according to a statement from her agent. This decision came on the heels of her quick exit from the French Open just weeks earlier, due to a claimed need to protect her sanity from the media. in a article for Time magazine, the No. 2 in the world ranking announced that she would be back for the Tokyo Olympics after her recent hiatus from tennis, which has taught me so much and helped me grow.

In this unprecedented moment of athlete activism, tennis players like Nadal and Osaka seem to have reassessed their responsibilities to their sport and the legions of fans begging to play. More than ever before, leading athletes not only follow their own conscience, but also openly prioritize their well-being, both physical and emotional.

Given the size of Nadals and Osaka’s celebrities, their humanizing choices can empower less visible athletes and help dismantle societal stigmas surrounding self-care and mental health.

The sporting experience can be disastrous for an athlete’s mental health. A toxic synergy of rigorous training methods, intensity of competition, injury, isolation, travel and pressure to excel often produce dangerous psychiatric illnesses such as anxiety and depression. Like a Analysis from British Journal of Sports Medicine in 2019, between about a quarter and a third of current and former top athletes suffered from psychological complaints and disorders.

This heavy burden has been carried in silence for too long. But increasingly, athletes across the sports spectrum are giving a voice to their personal struggles, offering hopes that these mental health challenges will not only be recognized, but ultimately addressed.

Ashleigh Barty, the top seed and the women’s winner at Wimbledon on Saturday, took a almost two years break when her ailing mind prompted her to retire from tennis in 2014. In the 2020 HBO documentary The Weight of Gold, Michael Phelps revealed his suicidal thoughts even at the height of his incredible swimming career. NBA superstars love Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan have discussed their experiences with mental illness. And recently three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers spoke of the primacy of his mental health in the current off-season.

But the physical health of athletes can suffer just as much or more. Financial incentives, organizational pressures and competitive instincts cause athletes to return from injury prematurely, play while injured, or sometimes play through pain using opioids. As dr. Selene Parekh, an orthopedic surgeon at Duke University, said: Most [athletes] wants to get back into the game at all costs.

Much like the televised mental health battle, decisions like Nadal’s create space for athletes to control and scale back the significant toll sport takes on their bodies against the expectations that regularly jeopardize their physical health. Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, withdrew the same way of the 2021 French Open after a third round win, saying: “After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation, it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery .

That caution was also evident when Kevin Durant, arguably the greatest basketball player in the world, finally returned this season after a lengthy recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture. The Brooklyn Nets star’s remarkable resurgence from such a devastating, career-threatening injury was due in no small part to his decision to give oneself extra time to rehabilitate and reject calls to return earlier.

Last year, after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the sport came to a sudden standstill as teams from various leagues leading six NBA teams and also boycott their games in protest. And the influence of emerging athletes will grow after the Supreme Court rules in favor of giving NCAA athletes greater compensation for playing college sports.

Khaled Beydoun, a cultural commentator and lawyer, explained this changing landscape.

Social media has given athletes more control over what they do and don’t publish. Second, there is a wider social and political awareness moment and movement where influential, high-ranking athletes have greater responsibility for their lives and careers, he said. They reclaim aspects of their lives that they consider important.

While social media has to some extent freed athletes from following the dictates of teams, tournaments and sponsors, or being filtered by media, it has also allowed them to take away superstardom and directly expose their vulnerabilities and weaknesses as to expose people.

While emerging and less notable athletes may not have and follow the financial security to make such confessions about their physical and mental health, there is still something to be gained when Osaka and Nadal speak out about their struggles.

Nothing they do is normal. There is only one Nadal. There is only one Osaka. One hundredth tennis player doesn’t break even and doesn’t think, ‘I’m having a hard time and I can cancel an event,’ said Louisa Thomas, a staff writer at The New Yorker. But it’s a turning point for people to be able to talk about it.

While Osaka and Nadal won’t be around to hoist trophies on Center Court this weekend, they have secured a lasting win at Wimbledon by letting their fellow athletes know it’s OK to show their physical and mental wounds.