JaMarr Chase Listed as Candidate for Breakthrough in Fantasy Football





Former LSU star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was reunited with his former college quarterback Joe Burrow when the Cincinnati Bengals selected Chase with the fifth overall draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The connection between Burrow and Chase is something very special, and LSU fans know it all too well. What should Bengals fans expect from the duo in 2021? Many believe Chase could have an impressive rookie season with Burrow behind the center. Eric Frosbutter of Pro Football Network recently wrote an article about his breakup 2021 NFL fantasy football wide receiver breakout candidates, and Ja’Marr Chase made the list: Despite opting out of the 2020 season, it was no surprise to see JaMarr Chase as the board’s first wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft. What surprised some (myself included) is that he landed in Cincinnati when the Bengals had other notable needs. But while some may be disappointed with Chase’s Bengals roster from a strict football standard, fantasy managers should be ecstatic. Chase is now reunited with his former college QB, Joe Burrow. So we can skip the whole chemistry aspect between the two already. In his final season with LSU, Chase totaled 84 receptions, 1,780 receiving yards, and 20 touchdowns. Chase and Burrow were in sync all season and ended it in the best possible way with a National Championship. In 2021 the duo will be less likely to win, but this offense will be fun to watch. Tee Higgins plans to be the Bengals WR1 to start the season, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chase take on that role sooner rather than later. Chase’s current overall ADP of 53.3 is a reflection of this, as he is a full 20 places ahead of Higgins in fantasy drafts. While it may seem high to select a rookie wide receiver in the fifth round, it may feel like a mid-season bargain. That is why Chase is one of the top contenders to be a breakthrough fantasy football in 2021. All rookies need time to adjust to the NFL game, including wide receivers. But will the established connection between Burrow and Chase give Chase an advantage in that area? Could be. The first few games will be important, but as the season progresses, I expect Burrow and Chase to rekindle the magic we saw during the 2019 LSU Tigers Championship season. You won’t find many rookie wide receivers with the advantage that Ja’Marr Chase offers, and I’ll aim to field Chase in as many fantasy football leagues as I put my mind to, for example. PHOTOS: Ja’Marr Chase Reunites With Joe Burrow After Success At LSU









A look at the all-time leading receivers in LSU Tigers football history









