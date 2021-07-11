Naomi Osaka Returns to the Spotlight, Wins Best Athlete in Women’s Sports at ESPYS

Naomi Osaka has returned to the limelight for the first time since withdrawing from the French Open in May and skipping Wimbledon, posing on the red carpet of The ESPYS on Saturday night.

The world’s highest-paid female athlete faced a slew of photographers in New York, from whom she was heard urging, “Beautiful smile,” as cameras clicked furiously. Osaka replied with a faint, closed-mouthed smile.

Osaka took home the top athlete in women’s sports at the annual show honoring the top athletes and sporting moments of the year. It was moved from Los Angeles to New York this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Brady won the Men’s Best Athlete and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were named Best Team. The quarterback, who turns 44 next month, won his seventh Super Bowl title this year in his first season with the Bucs.

Osaka, who has won four Grand Slam titles, withdrew from the French Open before the second round, saying she had “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media and that she “has had prolonged depression”. She was also out of Wimbledon. She will return for the Tokyo Olympics, representing her native Japan.

She gave YBN Collective boyfriend rapper Cordae a high-five before taking the stage.

“I just don’t want to give a long speech because I’m a little nervous,” Osaka said. “This year has been real, it’s not even over yet, but it’s been very tough for many of us. For me, I just want to say that I really love you.”

Charlotte Hornet’s rookie LaMelo Ball won as Best Breakthrough Athlete. The award for the best game was Gonzaga’s 93-90 victory over UCLA in the semifinals of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. DeVonta Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy in Alabama and now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, won best college athlete for men.

UConn freshman basketball sensation Paige Bueckers won as a female college athlete. She pushed for more media coverage of black female athletes.

“They have given so much to this sport, the community and society as a whole, and their value is undeniable,” she said. “I think we should also use this power together to celebrate black women as well. To all the incredible black women in my life, on my teams, to Breonna Taylor and all the lives lost, and to those names I haven’t learned yet but hope to share, I’m behind you and I’ll continue to follow you and follow your example and fight for you.”

Shohei Ohtani, the two-way sensation of the Los Angeles Angels, won as best MLB player. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ win in the World Series was named the greatest championship moment.

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson attended the show in her first public appearance since testing positive for marijuana at the US Olympic track trials and losing her spot on the team for Tokyo.

Actor Anthony Mackie presented the show from The Rooftop on Pier 17 in the Seaport. During his monologue, he mentioned Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Zaila Avant-garde. The 14-year-old from Louisiana is a basketball prodigy.

“This boy can do anything,” Mackie said. “She can step back like Luka Doncic and then spell Luka Doncic right the first time.”

Former WNBA MVP Maya Moore received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for her work on criminal justice reform. She was honored on the same day that the late tennis champion would have turned 78.

Moore stepped out of her playing career in 2019 to seek justice for Jonathan Irons, who was serving a 50-year sentence after being wrongly convicted of burglary and assault. Irons’ conviction was overturned last year and he was released. The couple later married.

Chris Nikic was honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Last year, he became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon.

“I don’t use excuses,” Nikic said. “I do not give up.”

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford received the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The 23-year-old Briton helped raise millions of dollars for children in England during the COVID-19 pandemic.