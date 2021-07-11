Former Framingham Boys hockey coach Will Ortiz leaves for Dexter Southfield

Sometimes the hockey world can seem small and oh so tight. So connected.

Example: In 2015, after a successful run as Framingham Highs boys’ hockey coach, Paul Spear skated to the position of athletic director. So he had to hire his successor.

No problem. Will Ortiz was one of his best players and later his assistant behind the bench. Spear elevated Ortiz to head coach.

Ortiz kept the Flyers’ success on the ice in motion. Now, at the age of 35 and a first-time father, Ortiz and his partner Desa Lavrusky began to think about the future, about a change. Both taught math in high school.

When Brookline-based Dexter Southfield recently called about a job, Ortiz listened.

It went pretty fast, he said.

A visit to the campus and an interview impressed Ortiz. Job description: admission office; assistant hockey coach; assistant baseball coach.

Ortiz took it.

Here’s where connecting the hockey dots accelerate. The head hockey coach at Dexter is Dan Donato, who previously coached at the Salisbury School in Connecticut. One of his players was Will Ortiz. Ortiz would thus have played for Spear and Donato and also worked as an assistant coach for both.

Donato and Spear also have a history. In the mid-1990s, Donato was a teacher at Catholic Memorial, a large hockey school. The job as a freshman hockey coach at CM is open. According to Spear, Donato took over. So I took it. Spear, a salesman at the time, was looking for a more exotic job.

It was bittersweet to tell Spear he was leaving, Ortiz said. I think he wanted me to stay. But he is very excited for me. Ultimately, we want the best for each other.

In the end, Spear was not surprised by Ortiz’s decision. Will has always been ambitious. He never stops trying to get better. He is always looking for what the future holds.

On the ice, Donato remembered Ortiz as electric. His competition level was off the charts. When the stakes were high, Ortiz smacked his lips and stopped harder. In a tournament at Milton Academy, Donato recalled a big win against Nobles when Ortiz scored a late goal to equalize and take the win. A double-OT goal by Ortiz to defeat the powerful Cushing Academy also lingers in Donato’s mind.

Ortiz’s presence on the ice also impressed people. While playing at UMass Amherst, coach (Mark) Dennehy was amazed at how articulate Will was, Donato said. He also sees Ortiz as a good match in the admissions office. Hes very handsome, said Donato, who also works in recording. There might be some hockey talk during coffee breaks.

Ortiz’s second season at Framingham saw the Flyers slip to just five wins. The young coach called it a rebuilding year. He wasn’t kidding. The next two years, the team reached the powerful Super-8 tournament. We definitely had some great players, Ortiz said. We showed that Framingham was no longer just a school team. The Catholic schools thought they would come and just wipe us off the ice.

Spear scheduled non-league games against a number of star-studded teams. It was all about growth; for the greater good. I had a great relationship with Will, Spear said. He gave Framingham everything he had. Be friends for life.

Ortiz was able to understand the needs of his players and get the best out of himself. In the rocky second season, Spear said the kids still had a fun experience. That is true proof of a coach who gets it.

Ortiz started playing for Spear as a 14-year-old freshman. Paul and I were together for 10 years, from coach to friend to mentor.

So now, Dexter. Donato knows very well what his new assistant has in store. I’m here to make an immediate impression, Ortiz said. I am intense, passionate, here to win. He confirmed that he learned through ups and downs and came out as a better coach.

If he spends some rest, Ortiz can probably be found on a golf course, or he’s gone fishing. I get up early, cast my mill and go to one of the ponds in Framingham.

And there is this. When Ortiz resigned, Spear was asked if he was considering a different spin on coaching. No no! was his shotgun response; then it shot through my head for 30 seconds.

But chances are you’ll take a trek or two to Dexter, embedded in the opulent neighborhood where The Country Club is laid out. Coincidentally, it is known that Donato plays at the Country Club. So why not a trio of Spear, Donato and Ortiz playing a round on the famous course? As we said, hockey can often seem like a connected brotherhood

Drop the puck; pick up the club.

You can reach Lenny Megliola at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @lennymegs.