Lionel Messis Argentina beat Brazil for Copa America title





Two long droughts ended on Saturday in the Copa America final as Argentina won its first major title since 1993 with a 1-0 win over Brazil. And Lionel Messi finally picked up his first major national team trophy, filling one of the biggest gaps in his decorated career. Argentina’s winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Angel di Maria. The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some shoddy defense from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob past goalkeeper Ederson. As the match ended, a tearful Messi was tossed into the air by some of his merry teammates. Once criticized by Argentine fans for his calmness, he went to the few hundred guests chanting his name at the Maracana and celebrated. Messi kissed the trophy before lifting it in the air during the presentations. Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni made five changes from the starting line-up that Colombia defeated on penalties in the semi-finals. Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Marcos Acuna, Leandro Paredes and Di Maria took the places of Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Guido Rodriguez and Nicolas Gonzalez. Brazil, a team known for its stability, made no changes from the team that advanced to the final. The teams were cautious early in the game and hardly created any chances. Neymar did his best with dribbling and passing, but de Selecao barely threatened Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the first half. Argentina was in the back, hoping for counterattacks. Brazilian coach Tite tried to change the dynamics of the game by replacing defensive midfielder Fred with Roberto Firmino and succeeded for much of the second half. But although De Selecao had more possession, there were few real opportunities. Messi’s performance in the final was not as impressive as in previous games of the tournament, in which he scored four goals and provided five assists. He had a clear chance in the 88th minute and tried to dribble past Ederson, but the Brazilian goalkeeper stopped him. However, the title offers the superstar some relief after all his career questions about his effectiveness in playing for the national team. I can’t cry yet, Di Maria said after the game. We dreamed of getting this, and we fought. Many people criticized us and asked us not to come back [to the national team]. The South American trophy is a breath of fresh air for Argentina, which won its last major title when Messi was only 6 years old. Saturday’s victory in Rio gave the team its 15th Copa America title, equaling Uruguay’s total. Brazil has won the South American title nine times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/soccer/story/2021-07-10/lionel-messis-argentina-defeats-brazil-1-0-wins-copa-america-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos