



With JT Tuimoloau committed to the Ohio state football program, is this the best lineup of defensive goals the Buckeyes have ever had? The Ohio state soccer team has both JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer as freshmen this season. Both are the top defensive goals in this year’s recruiting class and are five-star prospects. Both are getting a lot of playing time this season and should be borderline dominant. Those aren’t the only two good defensive goals the Buckeyes have for this year’s team. They also have former five star recruits Zach Harrison back for his junior year. Harrison is looking for a breakthrough season so he can enter the NFL Draft as the first round next year. Tyreke Smith will likely be the other starting defensive end against Harrison. Smith has also shown flashes of brilliance in that spot. Add Javontae John the Baptist and this defensive end unit is fully loaded from top to bottom. None of those players are bad. Sawyer and Tuimoloau are likely to get a lot of snaps this season as freshmen. Harrison will also remain on the field for most of the defensive snaps. They are all high-quality defensive goals that can play in the backfield and fire the quarterback. Smith will probably be left with the other shots. Having a room stacked like that creates some problems. How are these snaps assigned? Who can play the most in this group? When will this be determined? When you have so many good players in one position, it’s hard to figure this out. That said, this is an excellent problem to have. I’d rather have a problem finding snaps for good players to get on the pitch than not have enough good players in a certain position on the pitch. Ryan Day gets a lot of money to figure this out. He will definitely earn his salary this season. I’m really excited to see all these players play in their costumes this season. They are all going to play really well. I think this is the best set of defensive goals the state of Ohio has had in the history of the program.

